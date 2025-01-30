Catelynn Lowell: I Haven’t Seen My Daughter in 2 Years!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Catelynn Lowell is speaking out strongly against her child’s adoptive parents.

Last September, the long-time Teen Mom star said on social media that she and husband Tyler had been cut off by the man and woman who adopted their daughter, Carly, almost immediately after the 17-year old was born.

Now, Catelynn has delved into further detail about the state of this non-relationship.

Catelynn and Tyler pose here for a social media photo. (Instagram)

“The last time I saw Carly was, like, two years ago,” Lowell told Us Weekly ahead the season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Thursday, January 30.

“It’s very hard. At the end of the day, I really just want whatever she wants and whatever that looks like for Carly, that’s all that I want.”

Is this really the case, however?

Catelynn also spoke to E! News in recent days and made the bombshell admission that she wishes she and Tyler had chosen different people to be Carly’s adoptive parents.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler appear here on an episode of Teen Mom. (MTV)

“I think that I would have made the same choice, because I feel like it took her away from a lot of the traumas and things that I was going through growing up, that she shouldn’t have to go through,” Lowell said to this outlet about actually giving Catelynn up for adoption in high school, referring to the hardships she endured during her childhood in Michigan.

The reality star added, though:

“I would make different decisions with my choice.”

She elaborated as follows:

“I definitely would have picked a couple in Michigan. I would have picked a couple that wanted fully open adoption from the get-go. So there’s things in my decision that I would have changed.”

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (GETTY)

In July 2009, Lowell and Tyler chronicled their decision to place their daughter for adoption on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

They said they initially agreed to an “open” adoption with Carly’s adoptive parents — meaning they could receive photos and see their daughter in person once a year — and then things began to change when Carly got older.

“They basically have closed the adoption on us,” Lowell alleged. “That’s hard. I’ve kind of just jumped into this new place with my adoption to where now I’m speaking to lots of adoptees and I am learning what would’ve helped them, what would’ve benefited them.

“Now I’m doing a lot of education about that and teaching other people about the statistics of adoptees and if you’re going to make this decision ever in your life, be knowledgeable about what you’re making.”

Catelynn Lowell sits back here and smirks a bit during an episode of Teen Mom OG. (Photo Credit: MTV)

In June 2023, Catelynn excited shared that she had spent time with Carly.

For whatever reasons, things have spiraled since.

Lowell, who has three other biological children with Tyler (Nova, 10, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 3) concluded to Us that she wants Carly to be aware that she’s out there — and she loves her firstborn.

“I want Carly to know that if she’s the one that still wants contact and it’s not happening, I will fight for that til the day I die or until she tells me it’s too hard for me to have contact,” Lowell told the tabloid.

“But until that day, I want her to know that I am always here and always willing to do whatever I can.”