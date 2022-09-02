Britney Spears' Son Jayden Says Strained Relationship Can Be Fixed: I 100% Want to See Her Again

Britney Spears’ fans are not the only ones with complicated feelings about Kevin Federline’s big interview.

Her son, 15-year-old Jayden, spoke to a documentary filmmaker, explaining why things are so awkward.

He emphasized that they don’t hate their mom, but why they didn’t feel that they could attend her wedding.

Britney has issued an emotional response, emphasizing that there are no limits on the love that she has for her children.

Britney’s teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, have not been to see her in recent months.

The Daily Mail has released some of what he had to say — including explaining that Preston was camera shy.

First and foremost, Jayden stressed that there is “no hate” for their mom.

However, the relationship is somewhat fractured.

Jayden worries that “it will take a lot of time and effort” for them to patch things up.

“I 100% think this can be fixed,” Jayden noted encouragingly.

He then reiterated that “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort.”

Jayden expressed: “I just want her to get better mentally.”

The world has witnessed as Britney’s mental health was used as a weapon to strip her of her freedoms.

But that does not mean that her mental illness isn’t real, or that her son’s concerns are invalid.

No one knows better than those who struggle with mental health how much it can impact personal relationships.

“When she gets better,” Jayden emphasized, “i really want to see her again.”

Jayden even took the step of posting a public message, aimed directly at his widely beloved mother.

“I love you a lot,” he began. “I hope for the best for you.”

Jayden aspired: “Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

Jayden also explained why he and his brother did not attend her wedding to Sam Asghari.

“I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her,” he emphasized. “I’m really happy for them.”

“But she didn’t invite the whole family,” he noted.

“And then if it was just going to be me and Preston,” Jayden remarked.

He continued: “I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Many people have experienced the peculiar no-win scenario of who is — or is not — invited to an event being a dealbreaker.

Britney has posted her own, very emotional and very compassionate, response on Instagram.

“I’ve tried to my best at being the best person I can be…” she noted.

Britney remarked to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls–t.”

“I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning,” Britney noted.

She told Jayden: “I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!”

Britney then stressed: “My love for my children has no boundaries.”

“And,” she expressed, “it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations as a mother.”

Britney then shared her hope: “And maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!”

She also assured Jayden: “I completely understand your need to live with your father.”

“As I had to play the perfect role for 15 years,” Britney recalled, “for absolutely nothing.”

“Preston … I’m aware of your gift,” Britney addressed her eldest son.

“I know you’re a teacher in my life and dear child I’m a teacher for you as well!!” she then affirmed.

Britney remarked: “It’s horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible.”

“Yet,” she then noted, “he has you talking about personal matters to them.”

Britney expressed: “I hope you can look in the mirror and remember you are my child and always will be.”

She continued: “Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love!”

Britney concluded: “I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face.”

All of this is emotional, complex, and messy. But then, a lot of family matters are like that.