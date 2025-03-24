‘The Bachelor’ Finale Recap: Who Did Grant Ellis Propose To?

Reading Time: 8 minutes

It was a long and winding road, but in the end, Grant Ellis’ found love on The Bachelor!

Now that the final rose has been handed out and the final tears have been shed, we can happily report that our Bachelor spoilers were accurate, and Grant wound up with Juliana Pasquarosa.

The former basketball phenom seemed to enjoy the search for his future wife. But he was also forced to acquaint himself with the messy side of the process as week after week, he thinned the herd and bid farewell to potential spouses.

Grant Ellis has been named the Bachelor for the show’s 29th season. (ABC)

In the end, it was all worth it, of course, as Grant popped the question to the future Mrs. Ellis.

It wasn’t an easy decision, and it clearly pained Grant to part ways with Litia Garr, with whom he forged a connection very early in the process.

But in the end, Ellis relied on his heart, his gut, and advice from his parents (who were reunited for the first time in several years), and he made the decision to propose to Juliana in Punta Cana. The couple is currently engaged, with plans to tie the knot sometime in the near future.

“All I can say is casting did a really good job with these ladies — they’re one of a kind,” Ellis told The Wrap in an interview. “It really was difficult for me at the end, just because I had two amazing women. And at the end of the day, I went with my heart.”

Julians is a Client Service Associate from Newton, Mass. who wants to own a dog-friendly bar one day. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Let’s take a look back at how we got to this point:

Who Did Grant Ellis Send Home During the Fantasy Suite Round?

As longtime Bachelor fans know, the fantasy suite episode is as big as it gets (which is hopefully not a phrase that has to be to uttered in the fantasy suites).

It’s make-it-or-break-it time for Grant and his remaining ladies, and while all three dates went off without a hitch, in the end, Mr. Ellis was forced to narrow the field.

And sadly, that meant saying goodbye to fan favorite Zoe.

The model and tech engineer from NYC was obviously disappointed by Grant’s decision — but she might not have been completely shocked.

Zoe is a Tech Engineer/Model from New York City who canâ€™t and wonâ€™t live without tacos. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

After all, the lack of one-on-one time and the choice of a silent yoga date didn’t exactly bode well.

Still, it seemed like Grant struggled mightily with this decision — possibly the toughest choice he’s had to make so far.

Who Got Sent Home During the Hometown Round?

It was obviously a difficult rose ceremony for Grant.

He may not have had an easy time with the decision, but at least he was kind and gracious in showing Dina the exit.

The Chicago-based attorney with the fiery personality was an early frontrunner. But in the end, it just wasn’t meant to be.

Dina is an Attorney from Chicago who has never met anyone who is cleaner and more organized than she is. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

And with that, Grant was down to his final three.

Who Got Sent Home on ‘The Bachelor’ Week 5?

In a move that’s sure to please many fans (and quite a few cast members), Grant finally cut ties with this season’s villain, Carolina.

“It’s very disappointing…I feel blindsided,” said the emotional public relations expert as she left the show.

It was the end of a dramatic run for Carolina, and she may have been the only one who was surprised by her elimination.

Carolina is a Public Relations Producer from Guaynabo, P.R. who describes her vibe as cool grandma. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Grant also cut ties with early front-runner Alexe, and Sarafiena, whom he had seemed to bond with in Spain.

And with that, it was down to the final four ahead of next week’s hometown round.

Who Got Sent Home on ‘The Bachelor’ Week 4?

The group set off for Spain during Grant’s fourth week. But if the ladies thought they’d get to take a siesta from rose ceremonies, they were sorely mistaken!

First, in an ironic twist, fan favorite Rose decided to self-eliminate. And to be honest, Grane didn’t seem terribly upset about it. Call it a one-woman rose ceremony.

After that it was on to the real thing. And to the chagrin of Carolina haters everywhere, Grant kept the drama queen and cut ties with Natalie and Parisa instead.

Parisa is a Pediatric Behavior Analyst from Birmingham, Mich. who relaxes by watching organization content on TikTok. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Did Parisa talk about rocks too much? Maybe. We might never know what tipped the scales against the behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan.

But at least her cat will be happy to have her back.

Who Got Sent Home on ‘The Bachelor’ Week 3?

Alas, Chloie, Bailey, and Alli Jo were all let go during Grant’s third rose ceremony.

Beverly Ortega was also forced to leave the show due to an undisclosed medical issue. “Apparently, Beverly got very sick after the basketball date and was taken to the hospital,” Reality Steve explains (via Decider). “She eventually wasn’t able to be medically cleared to return back to the show so she went home this episode.”

We wish Beverly all the best, and we’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Of the eliminated contestants, two of those cuts were not very surprising.

Alli Jo Boxing Trainer from Manalapan, N.J. who dreams of one day shopping in Dubai. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

But Grant appeared to be developing a real connection with Chloie. And fans quickly took to social media offer their condolences to the NYC-based model.

But hey, Grant’s doing what he has to do on his quest to the altar.

Who Got Sent Home on ‘The Bachelor’ Week 2?

In week two, Grant parted ways with another four women.

Allyshia, Ella, Rebekah, and Vicky all got sent home following a very emotional rose ceremony.

Ella, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, seemed to take the news the hardest.

After reassuring herself that she would get a rose, she seemed genuinely shocked when Grant chose to go in a different direction.

Ella is a Luxury Travel Host from Los Angeles who prefers glamping over camping. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

The rest of the cast probably would’ve preferred to see Zoe pack her bags. But hey, this wouldn’t be a season of The Bachelor without a good villain!

But it wasn’t the first time that Grant was forced to make some hard decisions:

Who Got Sent Home on ‘The Bachelor’ Week 1?

In week one, the casualties included at least one cast member whom X commenters predicted would make it through to the final rounds.

But it wouldn’t be a season of The Bachelor without a whole bunch of surprises.

And even the No-Drama Llama couldn’t save these 25 women from the pain of being left roseless at the end of the night.

Welcome to Bachelor Nation, Grant Ellis! (Disney/John Fleenor)

It was a cocktail party with consequences as Grant’s journey to the altar got underway in frantic fashion.

As usual, the women lobbied for one-on-one time, and some first impressions just weren’t strong enough to earn a ticket to night two.

So without further ado, let’s check out the full list of women who did not receive roses on Grant’s first night as Bachelor.

Kyleigh in a promotional photo taken ahead of The Bachelor Season 29. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Kyleigh is a Retail Manager from Wilmington, N.C. who loves line dancing.

Sadly, she wasn’t able to dance her way into Grant’s heart.

She left the show with grace and dignity, however, wishing the new Bachelor luck on her way out the door.

Savannah in a promotional photo taken ahead of The Bachelor Season 29. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Savannah is a Wedding Planner from Charlottesville, Virginia. who loves a competitive game of charades.

She brought a wedding cake to night one, and she fought hard for Grant’s attention.

Alas, it seems Grant just couldn’t imagine himself picking out a wedding cake with Savannah. And that’s gotta sting. No matter how you slice it.

Kelsey in a promotional photo taken ahead of The Bachelor Season 29. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Kelsey is an Interior Designer from Brooklyn, New York who wants to study “empire building” under the queen of all momagers, Kris Jenner.

Unfortunately, Kelsey won’t be building an empire with Grant.

She was able to score some one-on-one time with him at the cocktail party, but she still wound up empty-handed at the end of the night.

Neicey in a promotional photo from The Bachelor Season 29. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Next up is Neicey, a pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina.

She arrived in a lab coat and pointed out that her medical degree is a sign that she’s not afraid of commitment.

Sadly, it seems this doctor just couldn’t find her way to Grant’s heart.

Bachelor fans on X picked Neicey as an early frontrunner. But it wasn’t meant to be.

Radhika in a promotional photo for The Bachelor Season 29. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Radhika is an Attorney from New York City who is a self-proclaimed Harry Potter nerd.

She may one day receive a letter from Hogwarts, but she did not get a rose from Grant on night one.

And that’s a shame, as we were looking forward to seeing more of her Bollywood-inspired dance moves.

J’Nae in a promotional photo for The Bachelor Season 29. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Next we have J’Nae, an Account Coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado who says her love language is FaceTime.

Alas, J’Nae wasn’t able to score much facetime with Grant on night one.

As a result, she climbed right back into the limo at the end of the evening.

Christina in a promotional photo for The Bachelor Season 29. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Finally, there’s Christina, a Marketing Director from Fargo, North Dakota who says her biggest career goal is to start a clothing line inspired by her grandparents.

We suppose the silver lining is that she’ll have more time to devote to that project after not receiving a rose from Grant on night one.

So there you have it, folks. The pool of contestants has already been winnowed down from 25 to 18.

And if all goes according to plan, Grant will be popping the question to one lucky lady in his season finale.

Keep it locked on THG as we continue to update you on all of this season’s triumphs and tears.