‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Who Will Receive Grant Ellis’ Final Rose?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The end is nearly here for Grant Ellis.

Tonight, the Bachelor star will choose between Litia Garr, Zoe McGrady and Juliana Pasquarosa to determine which aspiring spouse will receive his final rose.

This is what viewers will see on ABC air, that is.

In reality, Ellis made his decision a long time ago.

Grant Ellis arrives on his first night as The Bachelor. (ABC)

“I lead with my heart and I’m an emotional guy,” Ellis told E! News this week in regard to the finale, refusing to say exactly what transpires on this final episode.

“I did develop feelings and I didn’t want to let people down. It’s hard for me to do, but I’m trying to find my wife and I had to make a decision.”

Most years, of course, there’s some sort of twist on the concluding installment.

Will Ellis actually walk away an engaged man? Will we see him get down on one knee? Are he and his fiancee still together to this day?

Grant Ellis gets a rose here on The Bachelorette (ABC)

“I’m very happy with what I did,” Ellis simply teased in this E! interview. “And if I could do it again, I would do the same thing.”

That does at least sound like a man who has fallen in love and is in a great place in life. But we won’t be able to say for certain until the After the Final Rose special airs.

“Being the lead is difficult,” Grant also said of his journey. “And then, being that I’m an empath, I think that having to hurt somebody is another difficult thing.”

Grant Ellis poses here for an ABC promotional photo. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

According to spoiler guru Reality Steve, meanwhile, Ellis will narrow down his choices to Juliana and Litia on the finale and then, in the end…

… he will propose to Juliana Pasquarosa and, yes, the two remain engaged!

“Without giving away too much, things ended the way they were supposed to end, and I’m happy with it,” the 31-year old Bachelor previously said to People Magazine, adding in vague but intriguing fashion:

“I’m happy with decisions I made, and I don’t regret anything. I’m very happy with the ending.”

Sounds like Grant and Juliana have a bright future ahead of them!

We can’t wait to see the emotional moment when Grant gets down on one knee!