The Bachelor Spoilers: Grant Ellis Spills on “Happy” Ending, Regrets from …

Grant Ellis is here to spoil his upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Kinda. Sorta.

Okay, not really.

Welcome to Bachelor Nation, Grant Ellis! (Disney/John Fleenor)

However, ahead of his Monday night premiere as The Bachelor on Season 29 of this beloved reality show, Ellis was asked by People Magazine about how his run of episodes will come to an end.

Did he find love? Is he engaged?!?

With the season having wrapped up filming months ago, Ellis does, of course, have the answers to these questions.

But he isn’t about to spill very much tea in public, not until we get a lot farther on his journey this winter and spring at least.

Grant Ellis poses here for an ABC promotional photo. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

“Without giving away too much, things ended the way they were supposed to end, and I’m happy with it,” the 31-year old said this week to People, adding in vague but intriguing fashion:

“I’m happy with decisions I made, and I don’t regret anything. I’m very happy with the ending.”

Importantly, Ellis appears to have his family’s support, as well.

“They’re happy for me,” he continued. “They’re happy for this whole experience, and I think that they’re happy to see me healing from things that happened in my life and doing it in a way where maybe it’ll inspire some people.”

Jenn Tran and Grant Ellis on The Bachelorette season Season 21. (John Fleenor/Disney)

Back in August, Ellis was named the second-ever African-American to anchor the long-running franchise.

He rose to small screen fame as a contestant this past season on The Bachelorette, advancing pretty far but getting the boot by lead Jenn Tran prior to hometown date week.

“I want a family, you know?” Grant said on the August 12 episode of The Bachelorette.

“I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want that, you know? I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return. I don’t know what else to say. I did not think that was going to happen tonight.”

Now, Ellis himself will be in control of what comes next and who goes home.

Grant Ellis gets a rose here on The Bachelorette. (ABC)

“For me, a red flag is somebody who’s too self-absorbed,” Ellis told People of what he wants in a spouse.

“I like when somebody’s compassionate and somebody has a heart for other people because that’s the way I am, so I feel like it has to mesh with how I feel. And then hygiene is a big thing for me, too!”

A native of Houston, Ellis was described as follows via a previous ABC press release:

“A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Ellis’ infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters.

“The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights.”