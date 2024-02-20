Will Taylor Swift Be at the SAG Awards This Year?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Taylor Swift going to be at the 2024 SAG Awards?

For months, Taylor Swift’s attendance at sports games and even possible appearances at awards shows have made headlines. The Taylor Effect is NOTHING to joke about!

With the Screen Actors Guild Awards nearly upon us, fans wonder if she’ll be there.

After all … her Eras Tour movie did come out last year.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Taylor Swift is a member of SAG-AFTRA

For obvious reasons, most of us know Taylor Swift as a music superstar. Whether you’re a Swiftie, a more normal fan, a spectator, or a hater, her music and public romances have defined most of her public image.

However, Taylor has also participated in multiple film projects — most famously, Cats, but also projects like Amsterdam and Valentine’s Day.

Because of this, she is a member of the actor’s union.

And, of course, last year, Taylor released Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which is currently the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

Taylor Swift walks on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In addition to raking in $261.6 million in worldwide sales, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour received critical acclaim.

It’s one thing when a dedicated fanbase celebrates their favorite star’s achievements. When critics are expressing their admiration, people take more notice.

Notably, Taylor was able to release her film amidst last year’s historic strikes. Why? Because, unlike major studios, she simply agreed to the guild’s standards.

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Taylor Swift be at the 2024 SAG Awards?

The 2024 SAG Awards are on Saturday, February 24.

At present, Taylor Swift’s own Eras Tour website indicates that she will still be in Australia on that day, performing.

In fact, on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, she will be playing Sydney. That’s great news for Australian Swifties, but not so great for anyone hoping to see her appear at the SAG Awards.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

So it’s pretty safe to say that, no, Taylor Swift will not be at the SAG Awards this year.

It’s about 15 hours from Sydney to Los Angeles. One-way. Because of the limitations of time itself, Taylor would not be able to keep her commitments to her fans.

Even if she wanted to jet on a 30 hour round trip just to show up at an awards show of middling interest, she can’t fit it into her schedule.

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, Taylor flew in for the Super Bowl

Taylor’s 11th hour arrival for the 2024 Super Bowl made headlines everywhere. But that was a special occasion, to see her boyfriend play his special game.

And, again, the scheduling realities were different. She did return to Japan to continue her tour, but she had time to do it.

Taylor will do anything for her fans, especially after they’ve spent the past year making her a billionaire. An awards show is just an awards show.