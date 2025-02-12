Grimes Blasts Elon Musk For Bringing Son to White House: ‘This Is a Personal …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Tuesday, Elon Musk and President Donald Trump fielded questions from reporters in the Oval Office.

It was an unusual event for a number of reasons — Trump generally isn’t keen on sharing the spotlight — not the least of which was the involvement of Musk’s son X Æ A-Xii.

The father of 12 has taken the “Lil X” to several high-profile professional events in recent weeks. And it seems the boy’s mother is less than thrilled about it.

Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Grimes Speaks Out

Canadian singer Grimes has three eccentrically named kids by Musk. In addition to X, the former couple has a daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and another son named Techno Mechanicus.

And it seems she was unaware of her eldest child’s White House visit until one of her followers brought it to her attention.

“Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well,” wrote one of her followers.

Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“He was so cute when he told DJT ‘please forgive me, I need to pee,'” the fan continued, according to Too Fab.

Grimes promptly made it clear that she was not aware of the visit — and would not have approved of it if she had known.

“He should not be in public like this,” she replied, referring to X. “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh”

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher) attends the world premiere of “Captain Marvel” in Hollywood, California, on March 4, 2019. (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

A Contentious Co-Parenting Situation?

And that was not the first time that Grimes expressed her disapproval of Musk’s parenting.

Just last month, an X user pointed out to her that Musk “parades [their son] around like Michael Jackson’s chimpanzee.” Grimes replied with surprising candor:

“I have made it clear I do not approve of that in every conceivable way I know how,” she wrote. “I am desperate to solve it. It is a personal tragedy to me. But currently I don’t know how to do that.”

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes attend the 2018 Space X Hyperloop Pod Competition, in Hawthorne, California on July 22, 2018. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of Musk’s inner circle have criticized his parenting in the past.

Most notably, Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian, cut ties with the Tesla CEO after alleging that he discouraged her from transitioning and made transgender remarks.

In public comments, Musk complained that Vivian was a victim of the “woke mind virus.”

Critics have alleged that Elon’s anger over Vivian’s transitioning goes a long way toward explaining his recent hard shift to the far right.

That’s certainly a likely explanation. But Musk is a bit like Kanye West in that none of us has any idea what’s going through his head — or what he’ll do next.