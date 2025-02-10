Prince Harry Shades TF Out of Donald Trump: He’s Weak and Evil!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince Harry took a subtle shot at Donald Trump over the weekend.

While making a speech to open the Invictus Games in Canada, the handsome Royal didn’t mention America’s 47th President of the United States by name.

However, Harry did cite the events competitors and said their “courage, values and humanity” deserved special respect at a time “when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world.”

Prince Harry delivers remarks at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Nation Home Welcome Reception on February 7, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)

Typically, members of the Harry’s infamous family avoid all mentions of global affairs … lest they risk being seen to interfere in politics, something his late grandmother went far out of her way to avoid at all times,

Granted, of course, Harry is estranged from most of his alleged loved ones.

In general, Harry’s comments were met by cheers from a crowd in Vancouver, as he also said early in his greeting that we are “in [a] moment of difficulty and division” and gathered “here in a spirit of unity.”

One need not read too sharply between the lines to understand that Harry was referring here to Trump — who, in his first couple weeks as President, has threatened a war with numerous countries… blamed Democrats for a fatal plane crash… and gotten rid of as many DEI initiatives as possible across the nation.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

It’s also worth remembering that Trump isn’t exactly a big fan of Prince Harry.

A constant (and very mean) critic of the Prince, Trump previously said he planned to deport Harry back to the United Kingdom.

When asked again late last week if he still had this plan, Trump told The New York Post of Harry and Meghan Markle:

“I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Prince Harry looks out into the crowd during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In Harry’s memoir, Spare, Harry wrote about the time he got high on mushrooms at Friends star Courteney Cox’s house… and also revealed that he had snorted cocaine at age 17 “to feel different.”

Speaking to Nigel Farage in a GB News interview last year, Trump (who gets along well with Prince William) said the following about Harry’s immigration status after these bombshells were dropped in the book:

“We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

This feud dates to a 2016 Comedy Central panel show in which Markle — then an actress and not yet dating Harry — made her contempt for Trump well known, labeling him “misogynistic” and “divisive,” and joking that she might move to Canada if Trump was elected president.

He has, of course, been elected president on two occasions now.

Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images))

In 2022, Trump told fellow Meghan Markle hater Piers Morgan:

“Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen.”

He then predicted the couple would divorce, stating:

“It’ll end, and it’ll end bad… I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around… Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, okay?”