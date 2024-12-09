Donald Trump Says Kate Middleton is “Doing Well,” King Charles is …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump has provided an update on two key members of the Royal Family.

On December 7, the President-Elect met with Prince William (among other world leaders) in the capital of France for the ceremonial reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral… which was devastated by fire in April 2019.

A day later, Trump spoke to reporters about the topics he covered at the gathering with the Prince of Wales, who was representing the United Kingdom on behalf of his ailing father, King Charles.

Donald Trump meets Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassador’s Residence on the day of the reopening ceremonies of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, five and a half years after a devastating fire on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

“I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well,” Trump confirmed, referring of course to Kate Middleton and her ongoing recovery from cancer.

“And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad.”

King Charles, as readers are likely well aware of, was also diagnosed with cancer this year.

Donald Trump greets Prince William here in France. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

Added the controversial political figure in regard to hit chat with Prince William:

“We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk.”

Trump also spoke about Prince William’s sex appeal, saying that he looked well and “very handsome” because Donald Trump has also been obsessed with appearance.

“He’s a good looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night,” Trump told the New York Post. “Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that.”

Prince William and Prince George during the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Trump labeled the whole talk with William as “great,” which may explain why Prince Harry had some concerns about it, according to various outlets.

For his part, Trump has never been a very big fan of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, who spoke out strongly against the future President in the past when he ran for this same office.

As the two men stood in the foyer posing for photos on Sunday, Trump praised the heir apparent to the British throne, telling the press:

“Good man, this one. He is doing a fantastic job.”

Sounds like we can guess on whose side Trump falls when it comes to the never-ending Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle feud, huh?