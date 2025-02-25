Meghan Markle Gets Absolutely BLASTED for Alleged Princess Diana Comparison

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle could really use a win these days.

Earlier this year, the former actress teased an upcoming Netflix series that attempts to paint her as some kind of modern day Martha Stewart.

It didn’t go over very well with the public.

Markle then renamed and tried to rebrand her company American Riviera Orchard, telling everyone it is now known as As Ever and, well… Meghan McCain had some very harsh words in response.

Now, meanwhile, a large number of social media users are also laying into Prince Harry’s wife, interpreting a recent social media post as Markle’s attempt to compare herself to Princess Diana.

Even if there’s a good chance Markle wasn’t actually making this comparison. Allow us to explain…

Over the last several weeks, Markle has been updating her Instagram page on a semi-frequent basis… trying to promote the aforementioned Netflix show and just trying to be more of a presence in her followers’ lives.

In a recent upload, Markle is outside in the sunshine, sharing a laugh — and wearing a purple Northwestern sweatshirt, a piece of attire seemingly identical to one Diana wore way back in 1996.

“Meghan Markle’s obsession with copying Diana has gone from desperate to downright creepy,” wrote one Twitter user after seeing this side-by-side comparison, while another agreed as follows:

“If she put even half the effort she spends on cosplaying Diana into finding her own identity, it would be a miracle.”

Here’s the thing, though: Markle herself graduated from this university!

She earned a diploma — with a double major in international studies and theater, no less! — in 2003 from the well-respected Chicago institution.

So… could Markle have been paying tribute to her late mother-in-law in some sense? Sure, yes. Maybe. We can’t say for certain.

But it seems just as likely, if not even more likely, that Markle was simply displaying enthusiasm for a college she attended.

The unfortunate truth, and the real point here in our opinion, is that Markle has clearly lost any benefit of any doubt with most observers.

She and Harry left the Royal Family five years ago at this point and most folks didn’t blame them for doing so; those people are rich, entitled and very likely racist.

Since that time, however, the spouses have been flailing — both for attention and for money.

They tried and failed to host a successful podcast. Harry got dragged for what many people believed to be a self-serving autobiography. Markle allegedly got dropped by her talent agency.

Very little has gone right for the couple of late, culminating in the above apparent scandal: Meghan Markle cannot even support her alma mater without getting grief from complete strangers.