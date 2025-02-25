Was Meghan Markle Dropped By Her Talent Agency Amid PR Crises? Here’s What We Know

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s only February, but Meghan Markle has already had quite an eventful year. And not necessarily in a good way…

With a new Netflix series and her long-delayed lifestyle brand finally ready to launch, Meghan was poised for a major comeback in 2025.

But thus far, it’s been one setback after another. And now, there are rumors that Meghan has been dropped by her talent agency.

The report comes amid claims that the agency’s top brass — including industry icon Ari Emmanuel — found Meghan “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Has Meghan Markle been dropped by her agency?

Meghan signed with WME in the spring of 2023. And it seems that thus far, she’s unhappy with the results.

In the past, there have been rumors that Meghan was dropped by the agency following a brief, unsatisfactory partnership.

But this is the first time that those rumors have been accompanied by detailed accounts of how the partnership went awry.

According to a new report from Page Six, Meghan demanded a meeting with her agents in January.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly “expected decks and plans,” but it’s unclear if she wanted a strategy for her own career or for one of her business ventures.

When the agency allegedly failed to deliver, Meghan allegedly lost her temper. And this supposedly led to a dispute with the agency higher-ups, after which “Ari was done with her,” says one insider.

What does WME have to say about the situation?

Despite the rumors, WME insists that they’re still on good terms with Meghan.

“WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell,” a rep for the organization tells Page Six.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Of course, it’s worth noting that if Meghan and WME were to part ways, they would probably do so tactfully.

It wouldn’t be a good look for the agency to do damage to a former client’s reputation by publicly dropping them for being a “difficult” client.

For all we know, Meghan and WME are indeed still working together. But if they decided to end their relationship they would probably do so gradually and quietly while making statements to the contrary.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated as new information becomes available.