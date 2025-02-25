Scott Disick Seemingly Accused of Body-Shaming Ex, Pressuring Her to Try Dangerous …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Scott Disick stands seemingly accused of body-shaming his ex and pressuring her to undergo cosmetic surgeries to please him.

Just three years ago, a rumored relationship between Disick and Holly Scarfone had no one feeling surprised.

The Too Hot To Handle contestant was barely 23 at the time. And she bore a striking resemblance, many said, to Kylie Jenner.

Now, Holly Scarfone is a newly minted 26-year-old. And she has some things to say about her ex.

On the inaugural episode of her ‘Suite ‘N Salty’ podcast, Holly Scarfone spoke into a mic for just shy of 40 minutes. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Holly Scarfone doesn’t name-drop Scott Disick, but she comes pretty close

During the very first episode of her Suite N Salty podcast, Holy Scarfone alludes to her alleged relationship with Scott Disick.

Without using her name, she still made some heavy-handed references. For one thing, she jokingly referred to the unnamed ex as “Rot Schnisick” which definitely rhymes with the self-styled lord’s name.

She also showed texts from someone with the initials “SD.” While many fine people have those initials, one in particular comes to mind.

Over the years, Scott Disick has really nailed the “casually rich” look. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I felt pretty secure in myself. I felt good in myself,” Holly Scarfone emphasized. She then recalled an alleged conservation that began with the man — presumably Scott Disick — sending her a “Happy Easter” message.

“He was like, ‘Oh, can we get that boob job you were talking about?’” she recalled. “And like, ‘Why don’t you just take some of that fat and throw it in the back? And we can just do it in one sitting because why would you want to do all of that down time? You can just recover from it all at once.'”

Scarfone very correctly pointed out: “By the way, a BBL is one of the statistically most dangerous procedures to have.” She’s not wrong.

Why didn’t Holly Scarfone just name Scott Disick — or whoever the ex was?

According to Scarfone herself, she wanted to avoid a lawsuit that she might incur by naming the ex. She also stressed that she did not want to “put anybody down” despite discussing the topic.

“I have been silent about this for years,” she noted. Three years this coming April, it sounds like.

“I was really young when this happened,” Scarfone pointed out. “And the whole thing was quite scary to me.”

On The Kardashians, Scott Disick openly discusses his past mistakes that still impact his health. (Image Credit: Hulu)

According to Holly Scarfone, she is only speaking out now because she has become more “comfortable” in front of the camera.

She hopes that “maybe my story can help anybody else out there.”

While very-young-adult women who’ve dated Scott Disick probably only number in the double-digits, many people may face pressure from partners to undergo cosmetic surgery. Don’t. Surgery should only ever be for you.

Pouring a glass of champagne for herself, Holly Scarfone appears on the first episode of her ‘Suite ‘N Salty’ podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Holly Scarfone and Scott Disick were the subjects of relationship rumors in 2022. Almost exactly three years ago, the two appeared to be on a date at Nobu Malibu.

After that, their getaway to Paris and social media exchanges seemed to be confirmation — in the eyes of many — that they were in a relationship. That’s not the same as, you know, actual confirmation.

Similarly, we don’t know when this alleged relationship came to an end. Except of course that it doesn’t seem to have lasted very long. Based upon Scarfone’s account of things, it sounds like that was for the best.