Kanye West’s Former Employee Says He Was Ordered to Make ‘Pete Davidson Hates …

Kanye West is the subject of more shocking allegations this week.

The rapper never seems to suffer any consequences for his actions, but it’s still worth examining his behavior, as he keeps discovering new and creative ways to embarrass himself.

The latest claims come to us courtesy of Pierre Louis Auvray, a designer who was employed by West until 2021.

Auvray claims that Kanye frequently engaged in bigoted rants and tried to force his employees to participate in his harassment campaign against Pete Davidson.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

Kanye West’s ongoing war against Pete Davidson

As you’ll likely recall, Davidson dated Kim Kardashian shortly after she ended her marriage to West.

This sent Kanye into a rage, and he attempted to exact revenge by issuing veiled threats and making bizarre allegations, including his claim that Davidson has AIDS.

According to Auvray, West ordered his staff to make t-shirts reading “Pete Davidson has AIDS.”

And those were part of a planned series of shirts emblazoned with obnoxious accusations about the former SNL star.

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Other catchy slogans included “Pete Davidson hates Black people” and “Pete Davidson destroys families.”

Not the kind of thing you usually see on a rack at Target, but Kanye’s whole thing is being the edgiest edgelord of them all. For other examples of his childlike approach to fashion, see the swastika t-shirt he’s been selling on his website.

Yet another allegation of bigotry against Kanye

Speaking of Kanye’s anti-semitism, it was apparently on full display in the office, much to the chagrin of his employees.

“He was having this rant about Jewish people, black people being the first Jewish people, and telling people that Pete Davidson had AIDS,” Auvray recalled in a recent interview with journalist Louis Pisano.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“It was sickening.” The former Yeezy staffer claimed that West’s general manager, Laurence Chandler, allegedly reached out to him and asked him to help create the shirts.

“I had to fight because I didn’t want to do it. I was like, ‘No, I’m not doing this,’” Auvray recalled.

West is currently being sued by a Jewish former employee who claims she was subjected to anti-semitic harassment in the workplace.

“Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler,” West allegedly texted the woman at one point.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The plaintiff also alleges that she received texts from Kanye reading, “Hail Hitler,” “You Ugly as F–k, ” “You stupid a– corny bitch,” “You Piece of S–t,” and “F–k You Bitch.”

So yeah, the claims from Auvray are sadly not surprising.

And even if Kanye once again escapes with (what’s left of) his reputation and his business empire intact, it’s still worth bringing these matters to light.