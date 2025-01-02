Meghan Markle Unveils Trailer For New Netflix Cooking Show, Gets Roasted By Savage Critics

Move over, Martha! There’s a new domestic goddess in town, and she’s ready to change the way Americans make dinner!

Yes, Meghan Markle is officially bringing her culinary skills to Netflix.

Earlier today, the duchess posted the first trailer for her long-rumored lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

“I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year!” Meghan captioned the post.

“Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

As we previously reported, Meghan returned to Instagram on New Year’s Day, following a hiatus of nearly five years.

Her first post hinted at big things in the near future, as a short video clip showed the Duchess of Sussex frolicking on a beach and writing “2025” in the sand before shooting a quick smile at the camera.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Now we know that Meghan already knew exactly how she intended to leave her mark on the year ahead.

Is Meghan Hoping to Cook Up a Comeback?

We don’t know, however, if there’s any truth to the rumors of an actual feud between Meghan and Martha Stewart. But in any event, it’s clear that Meg’s got a lot riding on this project.

To put it bluntly, 2024 was not exactly kind to her career.

Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled after just one season, and new polls indicate that Meghan and husband Prince Harry are less popular than ever.

Meghan Markle in a scene from her upcoming Netflix cooking show. (Netflix)

The Sussexes signed a lucrative deal with Netflix back in 2020, but thus far, the partnership has failed to yield the desired results for the streaming giant.

Most recently, the Harry- and Meghan-produced docuseries Polo debuted to bad reviews and minimal viewership.

Worse, the series prompted allegations that Harry and Meghan are too privileged and out of touch to create content that will appeal to the general public.

And if the comments on today’s trailer are any indication, YouTube users overwhelmingly share that sentiment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a scene from her new Netflix show. (Netflix)

YouTube Users Aren’t Digging Meg’s Latest Dish

“Netflix, when will you learn…” wrote one viewer.

“Please do a show exactly like this but with the real OG – Martha Stewart,” another added.

“Let’s all gather around the kitchen island and pretend this woman is the poster child for healing, connection, and community. I’m feeling so warm and fuzzy! It’s probably heartburn after this lame basic food. She served and we said no thank you,” a third chimed in.

A fourth commenter alluded to the allegations that Meghan had bullied members of her staff at Kensington Palace, writing:

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

“Cringe, cringe, cringe. I can’t even finish watching the clip. Meghan must be the most insincere person I’ve ever seen. I feel sorry for the staff she bullied.”

Needless to say, Meghan will need to overcome a great deal if she hopes to rebuild her public image in 2025.

But given the amount of vitriol and unfair criticism she’s endured since she started dating Harry, we’re sure she’s up to the challenge.