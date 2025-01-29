Christine Brown Tell-All CONFIRMED: How Concerned Should Kody Be?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Note to Kody Brown: You may wanna sign off the Internet in the near future.

Heck, you may wanna go live under a rock for a number of years.

In a seismic announcement made by our friends today at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, we’ve learned that Christine Brown has ALREADY WRITTEN A MEMOIR.

This celebrity gossip website reports that the book will come out in the fall — and will chronicle Christine’s many years as part of Kody Brown’s polygamous family unit.

Christine was the first sister wife to leave this situation, telling the public in November 2021 that she was done with Kody.

About two years later, Christine walked down the aisle with David Woolley and has spent a great deal of her time trashing Kody in a variety of interviews and features.

Christine’s autobiography will allegedly be titled Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom and has been described by its publisher as “a groundbreaking and heartfelt memoir about living in a family like no other and finding the strength to leave Mormonism — and the only life she’s known — behind.”

Kody and Christine got spiritually married in 1994, but have never had any legal obligations to each other.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody wrote back after Christine confirmed she was done with him.

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

From what we can gather, the exes no longer have any contact.

However, Christine recently sued Kody for child support in regard to their 14-year old daughter.

A search on Amazon, meanwhile, reveals that Christine’s memoir will go on sale in September.

The description on this platform reads as follows:

Becoming Kody Brown’s third wife in 1994, Christine finally found the big, happy family she had hoped for. When TLC’s hit show Sister Wives premiered in 2010, Christine knew it was her chance to shine a light on the brighter side of polygamy—the helping hands, the lively discussions, and their unmatched devotion to each other.

But the cameras also revealed a much darker truth.

In this candid tell-all, Christine shares for the first time the journey that led her away from the Morman church and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known.

Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife.

Back in 2013, Christine, Kody, Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown came together to pen Becoming Sister Wives, a book that told the story of how these sister wives came to be a family.

We’d have to assume Christine’s upcoming memoir will be rather critical of such a lifestyle.

The same can be said for Meri’s eventual tell-all, which this fellow reality star teased last month on TikTok, stating for fans:

“I think they’re wanting to hear the ugly and the nitty gritty and the mean and they want me to throw people under the bus and I’m not going to do that…

“You’re going to get my truth and there are going to be things that will be painful. Yes, people love the drama…

“There will be things that I have no doubt that, when some of my family members read it, will be painful for them but it will be my truth…I might talk pain and experience and what did I learn from it…so that’s how I tell my story.”