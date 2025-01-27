Janelle Brown Trashes Ex, Says Kody Totally Wasted Family Money

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When it comes to how ex-husband Kody has handled finances in recent years, Janelle Brown would like to give her two cents.

Almost more than ever before, this was a topic Janelle broached on the January 26 episode of Sister Wives, telling the camera of how things worked in the early years of her plural marriage:



“We weighed in on what bills should be paid, how we were going to pay, who got priority.”

Janelle Brown is on a Facetime call in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

In other words? It was a team effort,

Janelle, Christine, Meri and Robyn all contributed — in some sense, at least — to the family’s monetary situation.

Over the last few years, of course, the first three women listed above have ALL walked away from Kody.

Even before that, however, Brown said on this latest installment that “Kody would just take out funds and I don’t know what for. And the money was just being spent and lots of it.”

It’s not exactly news to learn that Kody is bad with money.

But Janelle makes it sound here as if he was almost stealing from his spouses.

Janelle Brown has made the astute decision to walk away from Kody. (TLC)

As you might expect, meanwhile, Kody sees things differently. He said via confessional on this episode that he didn’t owe Janelle or anyone else any kind of transparency.

“I was a father to 18 and a husband to more than just Janelle,” he explained during the episode. “So we had a lot of places that money needed to go that weren’t always Janelle’s business.”

The narcissist even passed the blame to his ex, saying on air:

“Janelle was doing the bookkeeping so some of the bills to be paid by all of us, were supposed to be paid by her.”

Kody Brown sits down here for a confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Janelle believes that Kody pampered Robyn far more than any other sister wife (“I used to always be surprised at how nice her backyard was. It was completely finished. And there was always, like, stuff at her house. And I was like, ‘Wow. Huh,'” she said on Sunday night)… while Meri Brown also has had some questions.

“Those family funds that I helped with went to kids’ college, went to property,” she recounted in a talk with pal Jenn Sullivan on the show’s January 19 episode. “It went to everything.”

Except, apparently, to cover the cost of classes at Utah’s Westminster College — where Meri’s only child, Leon Brown, attended school.

“I really don’t know how much of the family fund actually paid for other kids’ school or cars,” Meri acknowledged of the other 17 kids she shared with Kody and her fellow sister wives.

“But I know that my kiddo’s school was not taken care of from the family fund.”