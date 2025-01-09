Janelle Brown: I’m Moving On In 2025!

For Janelle Brown, it’s out with the old and in with the new… year.

In a recent Instagram post, the Sister Wives veteran uploaded a smiling, fresh-faced selfie as she delved into what she’s hoping for 2025.

And beyond.

Janelle Brown made the right call when he walked away from Kody. (TLC)

“This year, I’m choosing detox as my word for 2025—I’ve been drawn to this word so strongly the past few weeks. For me it’s a commitment to clear out what no longer serves me, in every sense,” wrote the 55-year old, adding:

“It’s about making space for greater peace and clarity by detoxing my life EMOTIONALLY, PHYSICALLY, MENTALLY, and SPIRITUALLY.”

As readers likely know at this point, Janelle, from Kody Brown in 2022 after nearly three decades as spiritual husband and wife.

Previously, Christine Brown did the same; and subsequently, Meri Brown has done the same.

Of all these women, though, Janelle has remained most private about her decision to end her polygamous arrangement; tragically, she’s mostly spoken out of late in conjunction with the suicide of son Garrison.

Janelle Brown talks about life on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

Janelle, in this case, detailed in the lengthy caption how she’s planning to “detox” her life, beginning with clean eating.

“I am actively embracing the changes that are coming with age and hormone shifts with grace and care,” the TLC personality said.

There’s also a “mental detox,” Janelle wrote she hopes to accomplish, elaborating as follows:

It’s time to cut down on the noise. I want to be intentional with my screen time, embrace more journaling and writing, lean into time blocking, planning and building routines. Less noise, more quiet.

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

As for her “emotional detox?”

I’m also prioritizing meaningful connections and seeking out community in all areas of my life. I will work to set healthier boundaries and release relationships that drain me.

And her “environmental detox?”

A cluttered space clutters my mind, so I’m making it a priority to simplify and create a more peaceful environment. This will be especially important as I step into 2025 planning and building a new home.

And her “spiritual detox?”

Spending more time in nature, reflecting, and nurturing my relationship with God.

Janelle Brown has made the astute decision to walk away from Kody. (TLC)

Janelle moved to North Carolina last year to be closer to her loved ones.

“Detoxing isn’t about deprivation—it’s about freedom,” she concluded in this post.

“Freedom from things that weigh me down, so I can make room for the things that truly matter. I’m excited for 2025!”

The following year, of course, will include basically no interaction with Kody.

Sadly, the reality star’s main focus these days has been on the loss of her child.

In September, she told People Magazine the family had “no idea” how much Garrison was struggling as he “didn’t ever express any kind of extreme sad feelings.”

“I don’t know what we could have done different… we were having real conversations with him,” Janelle told this publication back then.

“We were offering resources, we were always talking to him, we were loving him. All the things were there.

“It really just was something he could not… like the demon he couldn’t get on top of the battle. He couldn’t seem to get over.”