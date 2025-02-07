Kanye West: I’m a Billionaire and I Have Total Control Over My Wife!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As previously reported, Kanye West demanded freedom for Diddy this week and also declared himself to be a Nazi.

And yet, somehow… these have proven to be the rapper’s least controversial statements of late.

According to some, that is, who have read West’s Tweets in regard to wife Bianca Censori and her recent appearance on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, Censori donned a totally see-through dress at the aforementioned event. She was basically naked. For real.

Based on video footage from the ceremony, one could tell that Censori was uncomfortable baring it all for photographers … as West towered over his embarrassed spouse.

It was all very awkward.

To the critics, however, Kanye is making no apologies. He’s doubling down instead, while outing himself as a total and complete sexist.

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“I have dominion over my wife,” the 47-year old wrote in all-caps via X on Friday, February 7.

“This ain’t no woke as feminist sh-t. She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke bitches. People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to.”

It sort of sounds as if that’s exactly what West has been doing with Censori.

“She definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid ass woke pawns,” West continued on Friday of his wife’s stunning appearance.

“I have no respect or empathy for anyone living ‘cause no one living can f-ck with me, but I do love some people and I give them favor.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

West was up for Best Rap Song at Sunday’s award show, although he and Censori did not stay for the ceremony.

There was chatter at the time that they got kicked out, although sources have alleged since that the couple left of their own accord.

“Ask me how it was to beat the Grammys. We beat the Grammys,” West told TMZ on February 4, seemingly proud of himself for grabbing the spotlight despite losing out to Kendrick Lamar in the aforementioned category.

Two days later, West praised Censori’s red carpet debut.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022. (Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

“My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world,” the artist wrote via X.

“I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot … She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life.”

West began dating Censori in early 2023, a number of months after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

West and Censori later held a “small marriage ceremony” that same year.