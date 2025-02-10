Kanye West Deletes X Account After Being Censored By Elon Musk

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, Kanye West went on an anti-Semitic social media tirade in which he declared himself a Nazi and professed his love for Adolf Hitler.

Now, the controversial rapper has deleted his X (formerly Twitter) account amid growing concerns about his mental health.

The move comes after X owner Elon Musk censored Kanye’s account for posting pornographic content.

US rapper and producer Kanye West arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk Bows to Public Pressure

Yes, it wasn’t the pro-Nazi content that led Musk to finally take action against West.

Rather, the billionaire DOGE czar branded Kanye’s account as “not safe for work” only when an X user complained that Kanye was sharing sexually explicit material.

“He’s posting literal porn on the timeline,” user Joey Mannarino griped.

“Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore,” Musk replied to the concerned tweet, according to TMZ.

Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

West responded to the restriction by deactivating his account, something he’s done numerous times in recent years.

So if you were hoping that the controversial musician would stay gone for good, we’re sorry to inform you that he’ll almost certainly be back.

In the hours before his deletion, West made crude remarks about Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Super Bowl. He followed those up with anti-Semitic comments about Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent,” he wrote in his final post, according to Yahoo! News.

“It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To [sic] we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.”

David Schwimmer Leads Call to Action

Numerous public figures, including former Friends star David Schwimmer, urged Musk to take action against Kanye.

“We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” Schwimmer wrote on Instagram.

Honoree, Actor and Director David Schwimmer attends Vital Voices Global Partnership: 2017 Voices Against Solidarity Awards at IAC HQ on December 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

“Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”

But it was not until users complained of West’s sexually graphic content that his account was finally restricted.

Musk has not publicly commented on Kanye’s decision to leave the platform entirely.