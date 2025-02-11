Kate Middleton Fashion Choices Stir Backlash, Prompt Rare Palace Statement

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Welp.

At least we aren’t talking about Kate Middleton having cancer at the moment, we suppose.

Instead, however, the latest controversy centered around the beautiful princess has to do with the fashion choices she makes… and whether the public is privy to information about them.

Yup. This is a weird one…

Catherine, Princess of Wales joins a group of four and five-year-old school children at The National Portrait Gallery on February 4, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Back on February, the 1 Sunday Times published an article titled “Princess of Wales: Focus on my work, not my wardrobe,” which quoted a Royal source stating that the Princess of Wales “wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting.”

This prompted many to wonder whether or not Middleton really is sick of folks wondering about the clothes she wears.

Fast forward to February 11 and a Kensington Palace spokesperson releasing the following statement to People Magazine:

“Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales’s clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits.

“To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales. The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales. To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness’s clothing.”

Catherine, Princess Of Wales visits an ‘Action For Children’ mother and baby unit at HMP Styal, a prison and young offender institution, near Wilmslow on February 11, 2025 in Wilmslow, England. (Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The aforementioned Sunday Times report promoted a great deal of backlash.

Many in the United Kingdom, you see, believe Kate’s style plays a vital role in society by shining a spotlight on British designers and therefore boosting the British fashion industry.

These same critics think Middleton’s fashion decisions help connect her to the public and should never be minimized.

Catherine Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

For years, the Kensington Palace has maintained a policy of only occasionally disclosing details about what Middleton is wearing.

As a result, online sleuths — most notably the great website What Kate Wore — have taken on the mission of tracking down this star’s outfits and sharing where to find similar pieces.

The full section from The Sunday Times article, which caused such an uproar and which the Palace claims never quoted Middleton in any way, read:

“There is an absolute feeling that [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing.

“She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting,” the story continued. “There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that.

“But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it’s about the substance.”