Sha’Vi Lewis Cause of Death: ‘Project Runway’ Star Passes Away at 39

Horrible news from the world of reality TV today:

Sha’Vi Lewis — the talented designer who wowed viewers and judges on Project Runway Season 18 — has passed away.

He was just 39 years old.

News of Lewis’ death comes courtesy of his sister, Akira, who issued a statement about her brother’s passing.

Sha’vi Lewis during his time on ‘Project Runway’ Season 18. (Bravo (Peacock screenshot))

The loss of a major talent

“We are in a state of disbelief as we come to the reality that our star has been cast into eternity. As the days move forward we will continue to wrap our minds around a future without your presence,” she told TMZ.

“While the world is just catching on to the name Sha’vi we knew he was and is great! Continue to pray as we mourn the loss of our loved one, Franklin Shavi Lewis Frierson Jr.,” Akira added.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Lewis honed his design talents at Clark Atlanta University, eventually founding his own fashion label.

He later worked as a creative director for the Italian menswear company Stephen F. His bold designs have been sported by celebrities like Leah Janae and Cynthia Bailey on award show red carpets.

Lewis became an instant fan favorite on his season of Project Runway, eventually finishing in tenth place.

Sha’vi Lewis speaks to the camera during his season of ‘Project Runway.’ (Bravo (Peacock screenshot))

Shavi Lewis’ cause of death remains a mystery

Akira did not provide any information with regard to Sha’Vi’s cause of death.

He had no health issues that were known to the public, and it does not appear that his death was the result of an accident.

Details are scarce at this time, but we’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

In the meantime, Lewis’ loved ones understandably prefer to keep the focus on his life, rather than his death.

Sha’vi Lewis shows off his talent for design on ‘Project Runway.’ (Bravo (Peacock screenshot))

Family and friends pay tribute to Sha’vi

“My fabulous, talented nephew, Sha’Vi Lewis, is gone from this place,” Lewis’ aunt Deidra DivaDoll Elkerson wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

“I won’t hear his greetings to me anymore, ‘Hey Auntie Diva’ (yes, I am shouting). Please keep his mother, Joyce Solomon-Frierson, his father, Franklin Frierson, his brother, Troy Solomon Frierson, and his sister, Akira Frierson Wood, in your prayers.”

“I don’t have the words,” Project Runway Season 18 contestant Brittany Allen wrote on Instagram.

“My heart aches. The world and this industry will be dim without your light in it. Your love, your laughter, and your continuous support no matter where we were in life was everything. Season 18 forever and ever. Rest in power. Love, your Brit Brat.”

On X (formerly Twitter) and elsewhere, thousands of fans have paid tribute to Sha’vi’s memory. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.