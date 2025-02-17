Kim Sae-Ron Cause of Death Revealed: Netflix Star Took Her Own Life at 24

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kim Sae-Ron — the up-and-coming actress who most recently starred in the Netflix series Bloodhounds — has passed away at the age of 24.

Her body was reportedly discovered at her home in Seoul, South Korea by a friend who had plans to meet her.

Kim made her acting debut at the age of nine and went on to gain fame in films like The Man from Nowhere and The Neighbor.

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron poses during a photocall for the film “Dohee-ya (A Girl at my Door) at the 67th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2014. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

She was forced to step away from acting in 2023, following a high-profile drunk driving accident.

Kim was fined $20 million won — the equivalent of $13,850 US — and the damage to her reputation essentially ended her career.

Kim Sae-Ron’s Cause of Death: What Do We Know?

According to The New York Post, the cause of Kim was initially unknown.

The outlet is now reporting that Kim took her own life.

Actress Kim Sae-Ron arrives for the 4th Gaon Chart K-POP Awards at the Olympic Park on January 28, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

“We have not found any signs of foul play as of yet, but we are investigating the circumstances of the death,” police said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The circumstances under which Kim’s body was found remain unclear.

Kim attempted a career comeback in 2024, but was forced to put it on hold due to health issues. That fact led many to conclude that she may have passed away of natural causes. We now know that that was not the case.

A Life and Career Tragically Cut Short

Actress Sae Ron Kim attends the “Foxcatcher” premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Though she never became a household name in the States, Kim’s career was widely celebrated in her native South Korea.

She won numerous awards for her work and was invited to the Cannes Film Festival on multiple occasions.

Though her car accident resulted in irreparable damage to her public image, she’s reportedly being mourned by countless fans around the world today.

Our thoughts go out to Kim’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.