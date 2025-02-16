Aubrey Plaza Makes ‘SNL 50’ Cameo, Her First Public Appearance Since Jeff …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last month, we reported on the tragic death of Aubrey Plaza’s husband, Jeff Baena.

The talented director took his own life at the age of 47.

Understandably, Aubrey has been keeping a low profile in the weeks since.

Aubrey Plaza attends the Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute )

So fans were pleasantly surprised to see Aubrey introduce Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard at Sunday night’s SNL 50 special.

Aubrey Plaza Stuns Fans at ‘SNL 50’

The special was loaded with celebrities, and as far as we know, Aubrey skipped the red carpet and made a low-key entrance.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans were thrilled to see Aubrey following her recent tragedy.

Writer/director Jeff Baena and actress Aubrey Plaza pose for a portrait during Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sundance NEXT)

“I was not ready for Aubrey Plaza wearing a tie dye shirt + Miley Cyrus singing a cover of Nothing Compares 2 U,” wrote one viewer.

“I think Aubrey Plaza would want us all celebrating she’s at SNL 50 and not talking about her trauma on the internet btw,” another added.

“WE’RE HAPPY TO SEE YOU, AUBREY,” a third chimed in.

The Loss of a Beloved Talent

Actress Aubrey Plaza and director Jeff Baena attend “The Little Hours” premiere during day 1 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theater on January 19, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival))

Baena, of course, was much more than just Plaza’s husband.

He was a talented filmmaker, best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth and the dark comedy Joshy.

He also co-wrote the cult classic I Heart Huckabees with filmmaker David O. Russell.

Baena was born and raised in Miami, and he later attended film school at New York University. He then moved to Los Angeles shortly after graduating to start his career in entertainment.

Actress Aubrey Plaza and director/writer Jeff Baena attends the GREY GOOSE Blue Door Hosts “Life After Beth” Party on January 19, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE)

Overall, he directed and/or wrote over a dozen feature films.

Baena and Plaza met in back in 2011. They kept their relationship extremely private over the years, never even announcing their engagement or their wedding.

It wasn’t until Plaza referred to Baena as her “darling husband” in an Instagram post in May 2021 that the world knew they had become husband and wife.

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble,” the star’s caption read at the time.

We’re sure Aubrey’s road to healing will be a long one, but it’s a pleasure to see her making strides.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.