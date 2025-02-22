Jenelle Evans’ Father is Dead. How Did the Teen Mom Alum React?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans is sort of in mourning.

This past Thursday, the Teen Mom alum’s estranged sister, Ashleigh, revealed on Facebook that her and Jenelle’s father had passed away in December after a battle with lung cancer.

The 37-year old has not seen her dad in 18 years, while Jenelle did not have a relationship with him, either.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

Ashleigh learned about the death from her mother just this week — while she added in a subsequent Facebook message that her infamous sibling was annoyed that she broke this news to the public.

“I’ll be going to be off-line for a little while,” Ashleigh wrote.

“Unfortunately my sister [Jenelle] is starting strife between the family and I’ve chose to block them out again because it’s better to protect your heart and my mental health and deal with her drama…

“I’m having a lot of hard feelings and mixed emotions about [our father’s death]. It’s very unsettling, very upsetting. My sister does not understand everybody grieves differently.

“My brother and I are very upset with her. She’s very selfish and cares about herself.”

Jenelle Evans is seen on the set of “Candace” on May 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Jenelle does not get along with Ashleigh. This has been known for awhile.

“What she did yesterday was very hurtful and uncalled for,” Ashleigh continued of Jenelle, explaining that she and their brother Colin plan to discuss the situation in an upcoming YouTube/social media video.

We don’t know for certain just what was said between the alleged loved ones.

Robert Evans never appeared on Teen Mom and reportedly didn’t even know his child was a reality star until a reporter from Star Magazine called his sister (Jenelle’s aunt) in 2011.

“He was shocked — there was total silence on the phone,” Jenelle’s aunt told the tabloid at the time. “He clearly was stunned by what’s happened.”

Jenelle Evans is on the phone in this Teen Mom scene. (MTV)

In her 2017 book, “Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom,” Jenelle talked about her father and wrote that she hoped to reestablish a relationship with him … one day.

“Robert Evans was only in my life for a little while. For that short and glorious time, I was daddy’s little girl,” Jenelle wrote way back then.

“I loved and admired him. I still do in some way. Without warning everything changed, and my dad cut himself out of my life…Even now, as a grown woman, we don’t talk. Maybe one day that will change.

“Maybe one day we can find one another, get to know each other, and he can finally be my father. Until then, he is just my biological dad.”

Jenelle Evans does not look happy in this picture. (MTV)

In 2021, Jenelle said on a podcast that her dad had a drinking and a cocaine problem.

In 2016, Radar Online conducted an interview with Robert, who said he had no idea how to get in touch with Jenelle or her siblings.

“They don’t call me,” he said of his kids.

“They don’t get in touch with me…Yeah I would probably like to get in contact with her. If she wants to get ahold of me, my number is in the phone book. She can call me anytime she wants.”

Robert was married to Jenelle and Ashleigh’s mom, Barbara, from 1984 through 1996.

Evans has claimed that she lost touch with her dad entirely after she moved to North Carolina with Barbara and her siblings at the age of 12.