Hugh Jackman Confirms Sutton Foster Relationship One Year After Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Back in November, we reported on allegations that Hugh Jackman had cheated on wife Deborra-Lee Furness with Broadway co-star Sutton Foster.

The news came after Jackman and Furness had announced their intention to end their marriage.

An initial statement from the exes made it sound as though the decision had been mutual and amicable.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

But shortly thereafter, rumors that Jackman and Foster kicked off an affair while co-starring in The Music Man began to spread like wildfire.

And now, we have what seems to be our first official confirmation that Hugh and Sutton are an item.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Spotted Holding Hands In Santa Monica

In photos obtained by Page Six, Jackman and Foster are seen walking hand-in-hand during what appears to be a date night in Santa Monica, California.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The sighting comes two months after the first reports of the couple’s affair.

“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the opening night of “The Music Man” at Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The two had previously sung each other’s praises in interviews.

“It’s such a wonderful thing. We just talk and catch up on our day. That’s been one of the best parts of the whole thing, that I’ve made this wonderful new friend,” Sutton said of their “friendship” during a conversation with Kelly Ripa.

“This show is nothing without you,” Jackman wrote on Instagram alongside a video in which he and Foster practiced one of the production’s dances.

Deborra-Lee Furness’ Heartbreak

Jackman, of course, is one of the most beloved leading men in Hollywood. And it doesn’t look as though this scandal will have much of an effect on his career or reputation.

But that doesn’t change the fact that his wife of 27 years was reportedly left heartbroken by his betrayal.

“Deborra-Lee was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show,” alleges one insider.

“It was apparently Broadway’s worst-kept secret, and Deborra-lee was the last to know.”

The source also claims that Jackman never came clean about the infidelity, even after rumors began to surface.

“He didn’t own up to it,” adds the industry source.

We’re sure fans are happy that Hugh and Sutton have found happiness. But it certainly sounds like they could have handled the situation in a more ethical manner.