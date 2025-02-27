Meghan Markle Posts, Quickly Deletes Behind the Scenes Footage From New Netflix Show: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is in the midst of what she hopes will be a comeback of sorts.

It’s not that Meghan’s career is dead, but she and husband Prince Harry are likely not where they thought they would be five years after moving to America.

In 2024, among other setbacks, Meghan’s podcast was canceled, and polls indicated that she was less popular than she had been in years past.

Now, the Duchess of Sussex is hoping that a new Netflix series and lifestyle brand can bring her back to the top. But she’s already running into roadblocks.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle prepares to enter new stage of her career

On Wednesday, Meghan shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her new show, With Love, Meghan.

The clip itself is somewhat unremarkable. We see Meghan dancing, bonding with the crew, and enjoying lighthearted moments between takes.

The moment that’s likely to generate the most conversation is the very brief cameo from Prince Harry.

“Six more days until our show launches on @netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins,” Meghan captioned the clip.

Fans were excited to see a conformation that the show will premiere next week after being delayed by the California wildfires.

But according to a new report from the Daily Mail, “the footage was mysteriously deleted” shortly after it went live.

Meghan’s latest social media mystery leaves fans baffled

Meghan Markle in a scene from her upcoming Netflix cooking show. (Netflix)

The clip was later reposted, but Meghan’s followers might still be feeling confused about why it was taken down.

Did the original post include something that Meghan and Harry decided to keep to themselves?

After all, the show is filmed in their home, so maybe they decided to take steps to protect their privacy.

Of course, there have been rumors that the house on camera does not really belong to Meghan and Harry, so you can bet that anti-Sussex conspiracy theorists will allege that the deletion had to do with that alleged deception.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

The truth of the matter

We may not know exactly why Meghan deleted the post, but two things are certain:

One, it was certainly an intentional move, as Meghan is famously fastidious about her career and public image.

And two, the reasoning behind the decision was probably quite boring and scandal-free.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

She may have done so at the behest of a PR consultant or someone else who noticed a glitch in the original video.

Whatever the case, this is a crucial time for the duchess, and she’s likely well aware that she can’t affort any setbacks.

Already, Meghan has run into trademarking issues with her lifestyle brand and was forced to delay the launch.

These matters can probably be resolved in court with relative ease, but at this stage in her career, Meghan probably doesn’t want to add to the impression that her enviable life is anything less than flawless.