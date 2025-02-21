Henry Cavill Should Play James Bond, Fans Tell Jeff Bezos After Amazon MGM Acquires …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Henry Cavill fans are clamoring for casting news. And are we not all, at the end of the day, Henry Cavill fans?

Every now and then, there are little shockers from within the entertainment industry.

The latest is that Amazon is acquiring creative control over the James Bond franchise. That’s a huge deal. People have mixed feelings.

In search of a silver lining, fans are clamoring for positive casting news. Millions would love to see one upsettingly good-looking actor fill this iconic role.

Ludicrously handsome actor Henry Cavill arrives for the premiere of Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” at The Paris Theatre in New York City on October 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Should Henry Cavill be the new James Bond?

Following Amazon MGM obtaining creative control over the 007 franchise, founder Jeff Bezos took to the remains of Twitter to pose the question: “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?”

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are longtime Bond producers. There is a new joint venture, in which three parties are co-owners of the franchise — while Amazon MGM has creative control.

And, if Bezos’ followers have any say in it, that creative control would start with casting a talented and absurdly good-looking actor, Henry Cavill, to portray James Bond.

Beloved actor Henry Cavill attends “The Witcher” Season 3 UK Premiere at The Now Building at Outernet London on June 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In addition to the actor’s name, the replies filled with photos and GIFs of Henry Cavill.

Obviously, he is a skilled actor with a long history of nuanced portrayals of different types of characters.

But, in a sense, Cavill’s photos and GIFs speak for themselves. He is notoriously good-looking — and is clearly not one of those actors who gets hot for like three years and then is merely “distinguished” thereafter. He’s still turning heads and attracting people to screens well over a decade after most first heard of him.

The ever-dazzling Henry Cavill poses during the 2025 AACTA Awards on February 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI)

Did you know that Henry Cavill auditioned to play James Bond many years ago?

In 2006, the James Bond franchise did a bit of a reboot with Casino Royale. It starred Daniel Craig, who is himself a beloved and extraordinarily talented actor.

Last year, that film’s director Martin Campbell spoke to Express UK and recalled Henry Cavill’s audition: “He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous.”

Campbell continued; “And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape…very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

Hypnotically photogenic Henry Cavill attends a press conference for “Argylle” on January 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Martin Campbell also weighed in on the idea of Henry Cavill being the next James Bond now that Daniel Craig is done with the role.

“Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50,” he reasoned. Henry Cavill was born in 1983.

“And anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond,” Campbell reasoned. The director then affirmed: “He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young.”

The incomparable Henry Cavill attends “The Witcher” Season 3 UK Premiere at The Now Building at Outernet London on June 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

So he is ‘too old’ to play Bond, but was previously ‘too young’ for the role?

It sounds like Henry Cavill may have fallen into an age trap that has limited countless other actors in the entertainment industry.

It’s just that most of those actors have been women — playing young love interests and then those roles often dry up until they’re old enough to play “hot moms” until they metamorphize into playing my favorite role: badass, unfriendly grandmas (sometimes at the ripe-old age of 46).

Cavill is notoriously good looking. Even comments sections filled almost entirely with heterosexual men tend to remark upon it. But it’s possible that he’ll never play James Bond.

On the plus side, he’ll likely keep playing deeply nerdy roles that he prefers. Isn’t he working on Warhammer right now? His dance card’s probably pretty full.