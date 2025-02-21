Grimes Posts Public Plea to Elon Musk: ‘Please Stop Ignoring Our Child’s …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

While Elon Musk was brandishing a golden chainsaw and declaring himself a human meme at CPAC yesterday, the mother of three of his children was dealing with what sounds like a major crisis.

Canadian pop star Grimes took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday and begged Musk to acknowledge a serious family emergency.

Grimes is one of four women (whom we know of) who has welcomed children with Musk.

And she claims that Musk has not been providing necessary support or honoring the terms of their co-parenting arrangement.

Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

Grimes accuses Elon Musk of ignoring child’s medical crisis

Grimes has three rather creatively named children by Musk — X Æ A-Xii, 4, and Techno Mechanicus, 2, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3.

Yes, you know you know you’ve really bid farewell to the beaten path when “Techno Mechanicus” is the most normal of your kids’ names. (Important note: We’re making fun of the parents here, not the kids.)

Anyway, we don’t which one of Grimes’ children is currently ailing, but according to her tweets, Musk has consistently ignored the situation.

SpaxeX founder Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes attend the 2018 Space X Hyperloop Pod Competition, in Hawthorne, California on July 22, 2018. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

“Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis,” Grimes wrote on X (via Page Six).

“I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation,” she continued.

“This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can do that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Grimes went on to claim that this is an urgent situation that could result in “lifelong impairment.”

“I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f–king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at,” she wrote.

Thus far, Musk has yet to respond publicly. When a user pointed out that the visibility of Grimes’ tweets appears to have been reduced (a practice known as “shadowbanning”), the singer replied merely “Lol” (via People).

Elon Musk walks on stage during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk’s family life continues to make headlines

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Elon’s family life has made the news.

Last week, Grimes publicly complained about Musk’s habit of bringing their son X on public appearance tours.

Shortly thereafter, a conservative influencer named Ashley St. Clair claimed that she had recently welcomed a child by Musk.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote on her social media accounts.

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk leaves the stage holding a chainsaw after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

That situation prompted another Musk family controversy, as Elon’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, revealed that it was not the first time that she learned of a new sibling via social media.

Yes, Elon often says he can’t understand why Americans might object to an unelected official such as himself being granted unprecedented authority via a government agency of his own creation.

There are several reasons why such a situation might raise a few eyebrows, but for many people, the lack of oversight within Musk’s own family might be pretty high on their personal “sus” list.