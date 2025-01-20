Lauren Sanchez: Who Is Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée? (And Why Is Everyone So Mad About Her …

Lauren Sanchez is receiving more scrutiny than ever following her appearance at the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Sanchez, of course, is the fiancée of Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos.
Bezos has been critical of Trump in the past, but he donated to this year’s inauguration fund, and he was on hand today to watch the 47th president take his oath of office.
Lauren was by his side in the Capitol rotunda, and her outfit attracted quite a bit of attention.
Lauren Sanchez Makes a Splash, Generates Controversy at Inauguration
Some blasted Lauren’s “lingerie-inspired look as “inappropriate” for the occasion.
“Jeff Bezos’s future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable,” one X user wrote, according to Yahoo! News.
“Lauren Sanchez needs to hire someone to teach her to dress like a classy lady. Money cannot buy class. Look at Melania, Ivanka and Usha they have class,” another added.
“Lauren Sanchez complete inappropriate dress today. Really, a bra plainly visible. Today is NOT a night club event. Show some class & dignity,” a third chimed in.
Of course, Lauren was attending an inauguration, not heading to church, and her outfit really didn’t reveal much.
But hey, as someone who’s never shied away from the spotlight, she probably doesn’t mind all of this unexpected attention.
Especially since it means that more people than ever are taking an interest in her colorful past.
Who Is Lauren Sanchez?
Before she became the future Mrs. Bezos, Lauren made her living as an entertainment reporter and news anchor.
She’s also a licensed pilot and the ounder of Black Ops Aviation.
These days, she’s a full-time philanthropist and and the Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.
Has Lauren Sanchez Been Married Before? Does She Have Kids?
She was married once before, and to another successful businessman.
Lauren’s first husband was Patrick Whitesell, an executive chairman at famed the Endeavor Talent Agency. They have two children together.
Lauren also has a kid with NFL legend Tiony Gonzales.
Controversially, it appears that Lauren and Jeff’s relationship began while they were both married to other people.
She was still with Whitesell, and Bezos was with his first wife, author MacKenzie Scott.
Jeff and Lauren’s Future
That was back in 2018, and Jeff and Lauren have been together ever since.
There’s no word yet on when they plan to marry. But you can be sure that Lauren’s white outfit will attract a lot of attention on that day, too.
And you can be equally certain that the wedding will be a lavish, star-studded affair.