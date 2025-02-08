Critics Choice Awards 2025: And the Winners Are…

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It’s awards season, celebrity gossip fans.

In the wake of the Golden Globes being handed out a few weeks ago, and then the Oscar nominations being announced a short time later, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards honored the best in movies and television on Friday night.

The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler.

And the stars who took home the major prizes? Scroll down for a full list of Critics Choice Awards winners…

Demi Moore accepts the Best Actress award for “The Substance” onstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

BEST PICTURE

“A Complete Unknown”

“Anora” (WINNER)

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody – “The Brutalist” (WINNER)

Timothée Chalamet – “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig – “Queer”

Colman Domingo – “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes – “Conclave”

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón – “Emilia Pérez”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – “Hard Truths”

Angelina Jolie – “Maria”

Mikey Madison – “Anora”

Demi Moore – “The Substance” (WINNER)

Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor award for “The Brutalist” onstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov – “Anora”

Kieran Culkin – “A Real Pain” (WINNER)

Clarence Maclin – “Sing Sing”

Edward Norton – “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce – “The Brutalist”

Denzel Washington – “Gladiator II”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Danielle Deadwyler – “The Piano Lesson”

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – “Nickel Boys”

Ariana Grande – “Wicked”

Margaret Qualley – “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini – “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña – “Emilia Pérez” (WINNER)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Edward Berger – “Conclave”

Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”

Jon M. Chu – “Wicked” (WINNER)

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”

RaMell Ross – “Nickel Boys”

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune: Part Two”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – “September 5”

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance” (WINNER)

Justin Kuritzkes – “Challengers”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – “Wicked”

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – “Sing Sing”

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – “Nickel Boys”

Peter Straughan – “Conclave” (WINNER)

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – “Dune: Part Two”

Adam Brody accepts the Best Actor In A Comedy Series award for “Nobody Wants This” onstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Day of the Jackal” (Peacock)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“Evil” (Paramount+)

“Industry” (HBO | Max)

“Interview With the Vampire” (AMC)

“The Old Man” (FX)

“Shōgun” (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man” (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa – “Doctor Who” (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne – “The Day of the Jackal” (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada – “Shōgun” (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander” (Starz)

Kathy Bates – “Matlock” (CBS) (WINNER)

Shanola Hampton – “Found” (NBC)

Keira Knightley – “Black Doves” (Netflix)

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Anna Sawai – “Shōgun” (FX / Hulu)

Kathy Bates accepts the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for “Matlock” onstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tadanobu Asano – “Shōgun” (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

Michael Emerson – “Evil” (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – “Found” (NBC)

Takehiro Hira – “Shōgun” (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow – “The Old Man” (FX)

Sam Reid – “Interview With the Vampire” (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Moeka Hoshi – “Shōgun” (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

Allison Janney – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman – “Special Ops: Lioness” (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall – “Matlock” (CBS)

Anna Sawai – “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“English Teacher” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Somebody Somewhere” (HBO | Max)

“St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brian Jordan Alvarez – “English Teacher” (FX)

Adam Brody – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix) (WINNER)

David Alan Grier – “St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Bridget Everett – “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO | Max)

Jean Smart – “Hacks” (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Kristen Wiig – “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paul W. Downs – “Hacks” (HBO | Max)

Asher Grodman – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Michael Urie – “Shrinking” (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Liza Colón-Zayas – “The Bear” (FX / Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – “English Teacher” (FX)

Patti LuPone – “Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

“Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)

“Mr Bates vs the Post Office” (PBS)

“The Penguin” (HBO | Max)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

“We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu)