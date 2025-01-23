Oscar Nominations 2025: Ariana Grande Continues to Soar as Angelina Jolie, Denzel …

The nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards were announced this morning.
And as usual, film fans are upset over a handful of shocking snubs.
For starters, Angelina Jolie did not receive a nomination for her role in Maria, a performance that many considered the finest of her career.
And she wasn’t the only A-lister to receive a disappointing call from her agent today.
Denzel Washington was shut out for his work in Gladiator II, and Daniel Craig was snubbed for his revelatory performance in Queer.
But while some of Hollywood’s most revered talents might not be taking home any hardware this year, a slew of major talents are celebrating their first nominations.
Demi Moore, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres, Monica Barbaro, Zoe Saldaña, and Ariana Grande have all been recognized by the Academy for the very first time.
Alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo (who received her second nod today), Ariana was nominated for her bravura work in Wicked.
The film tied The Brutalist for this year’s second-most nominations with 10 each. The controversial cartel musical comedy Emilia Perez led the pack with 13 noms.
Here’s a look at the rest of the major nominees. The Oscars will air on March 2, with Conan O’Brien hosting for the first time.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody
Timothée Chalamet
Colman Domingo
Ralph Fiennes
Sebastian Stan
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo
Karla Sofia Gascon
Mikey Madison
Demi Moore
Fernanda Torres
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov
Kieran Culkin
Edward Norton
Guy Pearce
Jeremy Strong
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro
Ariana Grande
Felicity Jones
Isabella Rossellini
Zoe Saldana
Directing
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Perez
The Substance
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance