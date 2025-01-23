Oscar Nominations 2025: Ariana Grande Continues to Soar as Angelina Jolie, Denzel …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards were announced this morning.

And as usual, film fans are upset over a handful of shocking snubs.

For starters, Angelina Jolie did not receive a nomination for her role in Maria, a performance that many considered the finest of her career.

Angelina Jolie attends a red carpet for “Maria” during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

And she wasn’t the only A-lister to receive a disappointing call from her agent today.

Denzel Washington was shut out for his work in Gladiator II, and Daniel Craig was snubbed for his revelatory performance in Queer.

But while some of Hollywood’s most revered talents might not be taking home any hardware this year, a slew of major talents are celebrating their first nominations.

Demi Moore, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres, Monica Barbaro, Zoe Saldaña, and Ariana Grande have all been recognized by the Academy for the very first time.

Ariana Grande attends the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York, January 7, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo (who received her second nod today), Ariana was nominated for her bravura work in Wicked.

The film tied The Brutalist for this year’s second-most nominations with 10 each. The controversial cartel musical comedy Emilia Perez led the pack with 13 noms.

Here’s a look at the rest of the major nominees. The Oscars will air on March 2, with Conan O’Brien hosting for the first time.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend as Universal Pictures presents special New York City WICKED Screening at Metrograph on December 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody

Timothée Chalamet

Colman Domingo

Ralph Fiennes

Sebastian Stan

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo

Karla Sofia Gascon

Mikey Madison

Demi Moore

Fernanda Torres

Mikey Madison attends the 2024 Beyond Fest screening of “Anora” at Vista Theatre on October 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov

Kieran Culkin

Edward Norton

Guy Pearce

Jeremy Strong

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro

Ariana Grande

Felicity Jones

Isabella Rossellini

Zoe Saldana

Directing

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Perez

The Substance

Demi Moore, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for â€œThe Substance,â€ poses in the press room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance