Bhad Bhabie Challenges Alabama Barker to Fight: Cash Me Ousside at Calabasas Commons!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The ongoing feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker is only getting worse.

Now, the rapper is challenging her former friend to a public confrontation.

Bhad Bhabie has a grim history of physical fights. So much of her life has been a horror show, but she seems unable to break the cycle.

Alabama is firing back, but doesn’t seem interested in a brawl — or whatever her ex-bestie has in mind.

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Bhad Bhabie has challenged Alabama Barker to some sort of showdown

It’s times like these when we can all be grateful to be adults. Specifically, adults who lack significant behavioral problems.

Bhad Bhabie’s atrocious behavior made her famous — as a Dr. Phil guest, as a meme, and as a successful rapper. Alabama Barker is the daughter of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

The two young adult women were friends until very recently. Bhad Bhabie (whose real name is Danielle Bregoli) is now accusing Alabama of having a relationship with Le Vaughn, who is BB’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) challenged Alabama Barker to some sort of altercation at 8pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. (Image Credit: Instagram)

What a mess! Anyway, Bhad Bhabie recently challenged Alabama Barker to to cash her ousside, so to speak.

She told her to meet up at the Calabasas Commons at 8PM on Wednesday, February 12. (That’s 8PM Pacific Time; it will be swiftly approaching midnight if you’re in a more sensible time zone)

This follows the two of them bombarding each other with diss tracks. Alabama Barker released “Cry Bhabie,” in which she issued the first challenge.

Bhad bhabie calls out Alabama barker and tell her pull up pic.twitter.com/gPSjBPnqOL — Presscardi👠 (@Presscardi54) February 12, 2025

Bhad Bhabie claims to have receipts on Alabama Barker’s alleged involvement with Le Vaughn

According to Bhad Bhabie’s posts, she DMed Alabama Barker while Le Vaughn was in bed with the teen. Alabama’s denials also show up in BB’s posts, but she does not seem to believe them.

In fact, the rapper claims that she can prove that Le Vaughn was hooking up with Alabama in some capacity even in June of 2024 of last year.

If any of this is true, the actual villain of the story would be Le Vaughn (whom Bhad Bhabie has also accused of abuse, even sharing video of an apparent violent attack). However, she says that she feels betrayed — because she once considered Alabama to be like a younger sister. (Not anymore!)

These days, Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie are clearly on less friendly terms. In fact, Alabama refers to BB as a “ran-through loser.”

Alabama claims that Bhad Bhabie messaged her to confess that she doesn’t want to fight and still has love for her.

In the alleged messages, she told Alabama that she’d like to make nice — as a way to get back at Le Vaughn.

Alabama emphasized that she is not interested in that. She then accurately describes Bhad Bhabie as someone who has serious issues and needs to work through them.

Alabama Barker attends the Alexander Wang Runway Show at the Alexander Wang Flagship Store on June 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Are the diss tracks worth this embarrassing mess?

Bhad Bhabie came out with “Over Cooked,” accusing Alabama Barker of trying to steal her man. (Just a reminder, unless you’re kidnapping someone, no one is stealing anyone’s man) This was also when she accused Alabama of boning both Soulja Boy and Tyga.

Alabama hit back with “Cry Bhabie.” While it was news to many people that she was able to come out with a diss track at all, many are singing its praises — and some of them are BB’s fans. You don’t have to be Kendrick Lamar to make a name for yourself as a hater.

We obviously hope that Wednesday night does not see any sort of physical altercation. This feud is below the human dignity of everyone — including Bhad Bhabie, Alabama Barker, and the millions who are witnessing it.