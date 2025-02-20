Lizzo Flaunts Major Weight Loss In New Selfie, Continues to Deny Ozempic Allegations

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lizzo has hit her weight loss goals.

She did it for herself, and not to appease body-shaming trolls.

In recent months, her ongoing body transformation has led to Ozempic accusations from so-called “fans.”

Now, she’s showing off her progress after meeting a major body milestone. And she says all the bogus Ozempic allegations are just fueling her self-esteem.

Lizzo on her music career, the future of her popular shapewear brand, YITTY at the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit 2024 at Ritz Carlton on October 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit)

On February 20, Lizzo posted a revealing selfie in which her new figure was on full display.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she wrote in one Instagram carousel (via Page Six).

Lizzo proceeded to joke that the Ozempic claims were “like a reward” for all her hard work.

Not surprisingly, the comments section was loaded with praise. And several fans pointed out how much the vibe had changed since Lizzo started shedding pounds.

“It’s crazy to see your comment section has went from a bashing zone to praise and worship since your weight loss and all from complete strangers. Fatphobia is REAL! U look AMAZING!” one follower enthused.

Unfortunately, fatphobia is very real. And we’re sure Lizzo will continue to speak out against it. In the meantime, she’s definitely earned the right to celebrate her progress.

On Saturday, January 25, Lizzo took to her Instagram account to share photos and some major weight loss news.

“I did it,” she began her triumphant caption.

“Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal,” Lizzo announced.

“I haven’t seen this number since 2014!” Lizzo then detailed.

“Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to,” she suggested to her fans and followers.

Lizzo then concluded: “Time for new goals!”

Lizzo attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fans joined Lizzo in celebrating her weight loss milestone

As you can see from the Instagram post above, Lizzo’s post included a photo of her wearing a two-piece workout ensemble.

There was also a second photo, showing a close-up of the singer’s midriff.

The graphic on the photo showed a loss of 10.5 points on her BMI scale. She had also, according to the post, reduced overall body fat by 16%.

Fans were quick to share in Lizzo’s joy at reaching this major milestone.

“I am so happy for you,” replied one fan on Bluesky. “You’ve helped me learn to love my body and see diet and exercise as a way to care for myself, rather than punishment.”

Lizzo quoted the post, writing: “Oh I LOVE this.”

Lizzo attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Is ‘BMI’ real?

For decades, Body Mass Index estimates have been imagined to be a major indicator of both presence of fat tissue and of overall health.

However, numerous studies have debunked BMI. Not only because percentages of fat are seldom a useful indicator of body health except in extreme cases, but also because the estimates tend to be inaccurate.

That said, we can all join Lizzo in celebrating her weight loss goals even if some indicators of that progress seem to be less than scientific. It is her body, and it is more than enough that she is happy with it.