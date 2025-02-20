Josh Seiter Has Died, According to Josh Seiter Social Media Account That Claimed …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Josh Seiter has been pronounced dead, according to his own social media accounts.

Many people are concerned. Many of these same people are expressing doubts about the news — and are simply concerned about his mental health.

In addition to an admitted history of lying, Seiter was the subject of a death hoax in late 2023. A hoax that originated with his own social media account.

Given this complex history, many are unsure of how to feel as this grim news spreads across his accounts.

Josh Seiter has reportedly died, according to his social media

On Tuesday, February 18, the Twitter and Instagram accounts belonging to Josh Seiter announced his passing.

“Josh was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Mexico early this morning,” read a Notes App screenshot. “He was pronounced deceased by hospital staff a short time later.”

The message, which initially bore no attribution or details and has not been corroborated, concluded: “We will update the public with more details in the coming days.”



It has since been updated with the following information:



“Josh was found unresponsive in the pool of his hotel suite in Monterrey, Mexico. Paramedics arrived to find Josh in cardiac arrest. We are unsure of the cause of this event at this time, and will continue to update the public as we receive new information.”



The post is now signed “The Team.”



There are no indications as to who the “we” in question are. We do not know what part of Mexico this hotel, hospital, or Josh Seiter himself were allegedly located.

After a death, there are often many questions — usually about the sequence of events, the cause of death, and more. But this goes beyond that, to the point where we don’t know where Seiter allegedly died, or who is telling us this.

It may sound unkind for people to suspect that this report could be false. Yet many on social media are doing just that. Perhaps that is because it is a familiar story.

Josh Seiter was the subject of a death hoax in 2023

To phrase it uncharitably, the past year and a half has been a busy one for Josh Seiter. One fake death and a fake gender transition were already a lot. Now, it seems that he has died again.

In August of 2023, his Instagram account reported that he had died by suicide. The post claimed to come from his family.

Even before the revelation that he was alive, people — including some who knew him — voiced their belief that he had not died, and had perpetrated this hoax. Still, Seiter insisted that he was the victim of an account hack.

In May of 2024, barely more than six months after the death hoax that Josh Seiter insisted that someone else had perpetrated, he announced to the world that he was transgender. (As you can tell from our writing, he has since reverted to he/him pronouns)

Adopting she/her pronouns, Seiter wore (impeccable) makeup, and wore various dresses. Though Seiter “never repeated an outfit” during this five-month span, as others would later observe, it didn’t last.

We do not mean that Josh Seiter merely experimented with gender — as everyone has every right to do — and decided to swap back. Rather, he announced that it had all been a social experiment to “expose” the political left. There are inconsistencies to that story, but Seiter is just as welcome to be a man as he was to be a woman.

Is this another death hoax?

It is important that we keep in mind that Josh Seiter has been troubled for many years.

His mental health issues were such that, at first, the report of his death by suicide in August 2023 seemed very believable. We should also remember that he reportedly checked into a mental health facility shortly after announcing that he was alive.

Given that, it is possible that various things could have led to his death in an unnamed hotel in an unknown part of Mexico.

On the flip side, Josh Seiter’s history of behavioral problems — which has included his seemingly desperate attempts to date Sister Wives alums and briefly successful attempts to date 90 Day Fiance stars — have included lying.

We don’t mean the suspected lying. Seiter openly admitted to lying about his gender. Which, combined with everything else, makes his other declarations difficult to believe.

Perhaps Seiter has died. That would be deeply tragic, because it would mean that he has not had a chance to become a better person. We would love for him to be alive — and for him to decide to be better than he has been.