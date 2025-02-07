Bhad Bhabie Shares Video of Brutal Fistfight With Her Mom

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame by challenging Dr. Phil’s entire studio audience to a fight.

And now, she’s proven that she’s not afraid to let her fists do the talking when the situation calls for it.

The rapper and influencer — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — has shared a video in which she’s seen getting into a physical altercation with her own mother, Barbara Bregoli.

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Bhad Bhabie Fights Her Own Mom

Danielle posted the clio on her social media accounts, but then quickly deleted it.

However, the video had already been reposted by TMZ and other outlets. So while Danielle might have had second thoughts about sharing it with the world, it was already too late.

The fight took place in what appears to be Danielle’s home, and it was captured on a security camera.

Bhad Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli, arrives at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

It might seem like a strange decision to share a video of such a shocking private moment. But Danielle says she had her reasons.

And like so much of the recent drama in Danielle’s life, it stems from her troubled relationship with the influencer Le Vaughn.

Bhad Bhabie’s Mother Does Not Approve of Le Vaughn

Apparently, the fight began when Danielle announced her intention to attend the funeral of a friend of Le Vaughn’s mother.

Barbara did not approve, and she allegedly used a racial slur when referring to the late friend.

Bhad Bhabie is seen as Spotify presents The Billie Eilish Experience at The Stalls at Skylight Row on March 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Spotify)

The fight reportedly took place over the summer, and it’s unclear why Danielle chose to share it now.

Danielle’s Troubled Relationship

After several breakups, she’s reportedly back together with Le Vaughn, which might be a factor here.

The couple’s last split was highly dramatic, even by Bhad Bhabie standards. At one point, Danielle accused Le Vaugh — who is the father of her only child — of impregnating Alabama Barker.

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, attends the premiere of “47 Meteres Down: Uncaged” at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California on August 13, 2019. (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Barbara believes that Le Vaughn encouraged Danielle to share the video in order to further isolate her from her family.

Whatever the case, it’s been a tumultuous year for Danielle, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

In her few comments on the matter, Danielle indicated that her treatment has been successful. But she did not offer any specifics.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.