Bhad Bhabie Shares Video of Brutal Fistfight With Her Mom

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame by challenging Dr. Phil’s entire studio audience to a fight.
And now, she’s proven that she’s not afraid to let her fists do the talking when the situation calls for it.
The rapper and influencer — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — has shared a video in which she’s seen getting into a physical altercation with her own mother, Barbara Bregoli.
Bhad Bhabie Fights Her Own Mom
Danielle posted the clio on her social media accounts, but then quickly deleted it.
However, the video had already been reposted by TMZ and other outlets. So while Danielle might have had second thoughts about sharing it with the world, it was already too late.
The fight took place in what appears to be Danielle’s home, and it was captured on a security camera.
It might seem like a strange decision to share a video of such a shocking private moment. But Danielle says she had her reasons.
And like so much of the recent drama in Danielle’s life, it stems from her troubled relationship with the influencer Le Vaughn.
Bhad Bhabie’s Mother Does Not Approve of Le Vaughn
Apparently, the fight began when Danielle announced her intention to attend the funeral of a friend of Le Vaughn’s mother.
Barbara did not approve, and she allegedly used a racial slur when referring to the late friend.
The fight reportedly took place over the summer, and it’s unclear why Danielle chose to share it now.
Danielle’s Troubled Relationship
After several breakups, she’s reportedly back together with Le Vaughn, which might be a factor here.
The couple’s last split was highly dramatic, even by Bhad Bhabie standards. At one point, Danielle accused Le Vaugh — who is the father of her only child — of impregnating Alabama Barker.
According to TMZ, Barbara believes that Le Vaughn encouraged Danielle to share the video in order to further isolate her from her family.
Whatever the case, it’s been a tumultuous year for Danielle, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.
In her few comments on the matter, Danielle indicated that her treatment has been successful. But she did not offer any specifics.
We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.