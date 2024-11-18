Anna Duggar Tell-All: Will Josh’s Wife Go Scorched Earth?!?

The public has not heard from Anna Duggar in ages.

The last time the former reality star made her presence felt was when she reacted to Donald Trump getting convicted in May on 34 counts of fraud.

Anna predicted at the time that Trump would be elected President again and, well… she was right about something for once.

Josh and Anna Duggar on the now-defunct TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

Previously, Anna had only really spoken out a couple of times in the wake of husband Josh being sent to jail for many years on heinous charges of child pornography possession.

From everything we had gathered, Anna had been praying for her disgusting spouse and had openly defended him against these charges and has not made any moves to divorce the pedophile at all.

Because she really does still love him and believe in him?

Because Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are blackmailing her and she and her SEVEN kids would be left homeless and broke without their support?

We may never know.

Josh Duggar leaves an Arkansas courtroom alongside his wife, Anna. (Getty)

One theory that is gaining popular on social media, however, is that Anna Duggar may be writing a book.

This is something Jinger Duggar has done, of course.

This is also something Jill Duggar has done. Amazon also released a documentary about this family last year that drew millions of viewers.

It’s clear there’s an appetite for Duggar-related content… and just think of everything Anna Duggar could write about it!

Seen here on TLC, Anna Duggar is Josh’s maligned, long-suffering wife and the mother of his seven children. (Photo Credit: TLC)

By all accounts, Jim Bob and Michelle covered up their son having molested their daughters back when he was a teenager.

They haven’t expressed any remorse about Josh also having downloaded numerous images and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts, for which their oldest son will remain behind bars for a total of about 12.5 years.

Did we mention that Josh also cheated on Anna?

With a woman he met on the adultery website Ashley Madison?

He’s a bad person and an even worse husband and Anna has the chance here to expose Josh, his siblings, his parents and burn the entire Duggar empire down.

In this handout photo by the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

To be clear, this is pure speculation. The most likely scenario is that Anna is busy these days taking care of seven children all by herself and crying herself to sleep every night.

But we’re not the only ones speculating, either.

“Jinger’s books are more about her faith than a tell all. Never underestimate the public’s interest in dirt,” one Reddit user wrote last week. “Put Anna on People and the Today show and the book will sell.”

“She could make BANK if she really wanted to. It would be a HUGELY successful book,” another added.

Considering she has no source of income and such a large family to feed, it is safe to wonder: Might Anna Duggar go the memoir route?!?