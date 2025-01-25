DJ Unk Cause of Death: ‘Walk It Out’ Rapper Passes Away at 43

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have some tragic news to report from the world of music.

DJ Unk (whose real name was Anthony Leonard Platt) has passed away at the age of 43.

News of the rapper’s passing comes to us courtesy of his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt.

DJ Unk attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

DJ Unk’s Cause of Death

“Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father,” Sherkita wrote on Facebook Friday night.

“Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER,” her post concluded.

Platt’s cause of death has now been revealed as a heart attack (via TMZ).

The hip hop legend had long been open about his long battle with various health issues.

DJ Unk peforms onstage as Druski hosts first-ever â€œCoulda Festâ€ Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena on September 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“I had some medical issues going on from not eating the right food and that just come from when I stopped taking care of myself. I got to get healthy not just for my sake, but also for my kids and for my wife,” Platt told XXL in 2010 (via USA Today).

“It comes from not exercising, from not eating right. Basically man, I work hard everyday. Everything I do every day I try to make something happen in my household,” he continued.

“I constantly be on the go, I constantly be on airplanes, in different weather and you know it just took a toll on me. It was stress.”

DJ Unk attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

An Icon In His Field

Platt is best known for his 2006 hit “Walk It Out.”

The song rose to number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the outlet’s hip hop and R&B chart.

“Walk It Out” made Unk a household name among hip hop fans. A later remix featured verses by Outkast and Jim Jones.

A follow-up single, “2 Step,” also performed well on the charts.

Unk continued to perform live until his final days, most recently taking the stage at the Coulda Fest in his native Atlanta in September of last year.

Our thoughts go out to Unk’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.