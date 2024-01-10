Selena Gomez has quit social media again, and she’s right to do it.

Earlier this week, the silliest mystery in the world erupted as fans speculated about the Golden Globes.

What did Selena whisper to Taylor Swift during a commercial break? We now know the answer.

But it’s part of a pattern of Selena doing nothing wrong and yet ending up in a “controversy.” She wants a break.

Selena Gomez arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Late Tuesday evening, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story that she’s taking a temporary step back from social media.

The long-reigning Queen of Instagram shared a short video of boyfriend Benny Blanco and family. Followers can hear her iconic laughter in the background.

Over the video, Selena wrote: “I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters.”

Selena Gomez posts Benny Blanco via her Instagram story. She says she’s taking a social media break again.

Selena has taken social media breaks in the past. What has brought this about now?

Well, the Golden Globes were on Sunday. It is arguably the least serious of the major awards shows, but there were a number of memorable appearances.

Unfortunately, people paid a weird amount of attention to an inaudible conversation that Selena had with bestie Taylor Swift and with Keleigh Sperry during one of the commercial breaks.

Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rumors quickly circulated that Selena, whose dialogue was inaudible, must have been talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

Kylie and Timothee’s Golden Globes PDA took up a lot of attention at the awards show. And though Selena and the acting hottie have worked together before, Selena and Kylie have not exactly been “best buds.”

Lip-reading “experts” and amateurs alike claimed that Kylie was telling Taylor that she’d approached Timothee for a photo, and that he’d told her “no.”

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Taylor Swift became the butt of one of the host’s tasteless jokes. Her reaction was instantly iconic. (Image Credit: CBS)

That would be wild if true.

But “if” is doing a lot of heavy lifting right there. And not only because lip-reading is imprecise under the best of circumstances (which is why sign language is so important).

Everyone involved who has spoken on the topic has expressed confusion over the rumor, because it appears to be a total fabrication.

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Timothee and Selena both debunk the rumor

As we previously reported, Timothee Chalamet publicly denied the wild speculation about him allegedly snubbing Selena.

“No,” he said of the altercation when TMZ approached him.

He also clarified that “of course” he is “cool” with Selena.

On the afternoon of January 9, 2024, Selena Gomez quashed a rumor. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she wrote in an Instagram comment under E! News’ story. “Not that thatâ€™s anyone business.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

On Tuesday afternoon, Selena saw E! News‘ story about the alleged snub and clarified that she didn’t say a word about Kylie or Timothee.

“Noooooo,” she commented on Instagram. “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up.”

Selena added: “Not that that’s anyone’s business.” (She’s certainly right! That said … which friends, exactly?)

Selena Gomez arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

As we acknowledged, this is hardly Selena’s first social media hiatus. Nor will it be her last.

Selena has a massive platform. With the fans and the business opportunities also come a lot of trolls who hate her for no conceivable reason.

She’s right to take breaks. It’s good for her. Returning eventually doesn’t make her a hypocrite — it just means that she’s ready to deal with the nonsense again.