Selena Gomez Earns Long Overdue Honor That Neither Miley Nor Demi Have Yet To Achieve 

Selena Gomez is up for an Emmy Award — for acting!

Though Selena Gomez is no stranger to awards shows, the immensely talented actor and singer has not yet won an Emmy.

A snub she shares with her fellow Disney darlings Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. However, all of that might just change.

After blowing audiences away on Only Murders In The Building for three seasons, it was well past time for the acting establishment to acknowledge her.

And now they have – and Selena has actually made HISTORY with the nomination.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The Emmy nominations are in, and Selena Gomez Could Win BIG!

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are the three central stars of Hulu’s comedic murder-mystery, Only Murders In The Building.

Though Selena has brought her significant acting talents to bear while portraying Mabel Mora, previous rounds of Emmy nominations have snubbed her on-screen skills.

Her prior nominations for Only Murders In The Building have been for her role as a producer. Finally, in 2024, she received a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

Selena Gomez attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The competition will be tough though. Selena’s nomination puts her in the same category as Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Jean Smart (Hacks), Maya Rudolph (Loot), and Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale).

Still and notably, Selena is only the fourth Latina to receive a nomination in this specific Emmy Awards category.

Rita Moreno received one for 9 to 5 in 1983. America Ferrera received two for Ugly Betty in 2007 and in 2008. Jenna Ortega received one for Wednesday in 2023. Of all of these extraordinary women, only Ferrera won.

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez just made Emmy Awards history with her nominations

Selena Gomez is an executive producer for Only Murders In The Building. In addition to her first acting Emmy nom, this year marks her third consecutive nomination for producing the Hulu series.

This means that Selena is now the most-nominated Latina producer in this category (comedy) in the history of the Emmy Awards.

She is also only the third Latine woman to receive this specific nomination. Salma Hayek received the nomination in 2007 (for Ugly Betty) and Marlis Pujol received two consecutive nominations for The Kominsky Method in 2020 and 2021.

Selena Gomez attends the “Emilia Perez” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

As for winners, only one Latina producer has one in any of the top series categories for the Emmy Awards.

That was Celia D. Costas in 2004, for Angels In America. Angels In America is, very memorably, not a comedy.

Selena’s nomination serves as much-needed recognition of Latine talent in the entertainment industry. Of course, the history of the Emmy Awards also serves as an indictment of how often the cultural rot of white supremacy dictates whose talents receive formal recognition and whose do not.

Selena Gomez attends the “Emilia Perez” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Selena has deserved real recognition for years

Truly, Selena Gomez is an outstanding actress. She always has been. And while some of her fellow Disney Channel alums have grown into their fame, Selena was out-acting all of her peers in her Wizards of Waverly Place era. Her talents have only expanded since then.

Selena is not the only member of the Only Murders In The Building cast who’s up for an Emmy Award. The series boasts extraordinary talent and some of the biggest names in the business.

It’s nice that Selena is receiving a portion of her due. People who only knew her as “Justin Bieber’s ex who’s big on Instagram” are missing out on one of the entertainment industry’s most extraordinary talents.