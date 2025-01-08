Ben Affleck Evacuates, Abandons $20.5 Million Mansion Amid Palisades Fire

As devastating wildfires continue to ravage Southern California, more than 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

The area is home to countless celebrities, many of whom have been profoundly impacted by this historic disaster.

One such star is Ben Affleck, who was forced to abandon the $20.5 million Pacific Palisades mansion that he purchased just five months ago.

Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio’s “The Tender Bar” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck Evacuates Amid Life-Threatening Wildfires

Affleck reportedly closed on the five-bedroom, six-bathroom in July of 2024, shortly after his separation from Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez and Affleck finalized their divorce earlier this week.

Now, Ben’s turbulent 2025 continues, as Page Six is reporting that his home lies squarely within the mandatory evacuation area.

Ben Affleck attends the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

The outlet also reports that Affleck headed straight to the home of his first wife, Jennifer Garner, who lives her and Ben’s three kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12.

According to Page Six, Garner lives “who live a short distance from” Affleck, but in an area that has not yet been affected by the fires.

Days of Devastation

Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio’s “The Tender Bar” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The fires began Tuesday morning, and sadly, they’re still a long from being contained.

High wind warnings continue through this evening, and it’s too early to even begin calculating the damage. The Los Angeles Times reports that at least two people have been killed and more than 1,000 homes and businesses destroyed.

And of course, Ben is far from the only celebrity who’s been impacted by the disaster.

Ben Affleck on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Numerous other stars have been devastated by this week’s fires, including James Woods and Anna Faris, both of whose houses were destroyed by the flames.

Reality star Spencer Pratt documented the destruction of his mansion on social media, while All My Children actor Cameron Mathison shared the tragic loss of the house he hoped to pass down to his kids.

“We are safe. But this is what’s left of our beautiful home,” Mathison wrote on Instagram today. “Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.