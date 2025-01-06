Kody Brown Reveals “Heartbreaking” Way He Lost His Virginity

Kody Brown just spilled some scalding hot, sexual tea.

About himself.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, aside from asking Robyn Brown to be his only wife, the father of 17 got more candid and more personal than usual.

Kody Brown just doesn’t seem like a very nice guy. (TLC)

“You want to know the craziest thing?” the 55-year old asked viewers during the January 5 installment of the TLC program. “I had a lover in college, and it was a little tryst.”

What made this a big and even a troubling deal?

“I had a relationship in college where I lost my virginity,” Kody continued, describing himself as a “a naughty boy based on my faith” and adding:

“It was devastating to me. It was heartbreaking.”

Kody Brown appears to be in distress here. (TLC)

Kody, of course, was raised as a conservative Mormon, which led him to eventually live a polygamous existence — until, that is, Christine, Janelle and Meri ALL walked away from the reality star.

In this latest confessional, however, Brown explained that “purity” was “everything” in his childhood church, meaning that sex out of wedlock really messed with his psyche.

“It’s like you’re working your way back for it,” he told the cameras, emphasizing once again: “It is devastating.”

Kody also said on this episode that “nobody knew” about his college hookup except for first spouse Meri Brown and fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Kody Brown sits down here for a confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

“It was really because I don’t believe I ever got intimate enough with Christine and Janelle to tell them,” Kody went on, noting that Robyn learned about his past within the “first month we knew each other.”

Brown added that he never “felt safe” opening up to Christine or Janelle.

Kody’s admission on Sunday night came amid a dramatic conversation between himself and his remaining wife, during which Robyn lamented the loss of the family’s plural lifestyle.

“It’s just, I always thought we would be like those other plural families,” Robyn said on air. “Where they finally got it figured out and they got over whatever the issues and stuff and found their friendship and found their peace.”

Kody sits down here with Robyn on Season 19 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Kody, for his part, believes this idea to be an unachievable fantasy.

“I wish I believed that,” he told Robyn. “I don’t think I’ve seen it anywhere. They’re all working out their stuff still till they’re dead. It’s not fun.”

Kody concluded via confessional that he didn’t expect to be in this position, either.

“It’s a weird place to be where I’m in monogamous now,” the TLC personality reflected. “Not out of some kind of choice, so to speak, but out of a consummate failure in marriage relationships. I’ve had three women who’ve decided I’m not worth it.

“I don’t want Robyn to see me as a worthless. Am I really kind of just not worth it?”