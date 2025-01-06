Thomas Markle: Meghan’s Father Says He’s Moving to Asia to Avoid ‘Awful …

Thomas Markle has made quite a few tabloid headlines in recent years.’

And now, in an ironic twist, the controversial father of Meghan Markle says he’s moving halfway across the globe in order to escape the “drama” in his life.

Yes, the “drama” Thomas speaks of is almost entirely self-created, but it seems that he would rather flee the hemisphere than simply stop talking to the press.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Markle Reveals Plans to Relocate to Southeast Asia

In a new interview (this guy really loves talking to the press), Thomas revealed his plan to abandon his home in Rosarito, Mexico in order to make a “fresh start.”

“I am ready for a change,” he told the Daily Mail. “I have felt stuck in a rut for some time and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness.”

Thomas noted that he has not selected a specific location, but he intends to make his new home in Southeast Asia.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

“I traveled in that part of the world when I was a younger man. The people are so kind and welcoming, and they are respectful to older people. It is a place of culture and beauty,” he said.

“I don’t know where I’ll end up but it is time to move on and find a place where I can live among kind people and enjoy the time I have left.”

Thomas’ Strained Relationship With Meghan

There was a time when Thomas would publicly beg Meghan to introduce him to his grandchildren. But it seems he’s now come to terms with the fact that his estrangement with his daughter will not be coming to an end anytime soon.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

“Mostly I just want peace. At 80, none of us know how long we have left,” he explained.

“I want whatever time I have to be peaceful with none of the awful drama of recent years.”

The Mail notes that Meghan and husband Prince Harry have never visited Thomas in Rosarito.

Thomas suffered a stroke in 2022, but it seems that that incident did not soften Meghan’s feelings toward her father.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

That’s not terribly surprising, as Thomas has made a career of bashing Meghan in the press.

Along with his other daughter, Samantha Markle, Thomas has given numerous interviews in which he’s accused Meghan of destroying her own family.

So Meg’s probably not terribly heartbroken by the news that her dad will soon be living very far away.