Justin & Hailey Bieber Quash Divorce Rumors with NYE Thirst Trap

The Justin and Hailey Bieber divorce rumors are still going strong.

But so is the Bieber marriage, apparently.

One year ago, Justin and Hailey seemed to spur reports of relationship issues. Now? Not so much.

The Biebs is quashing the most recent breakup rumors … by openly and brazenly thirsting after his gorgeous wife.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin and Hailey Bieber want to leave divorce rumors in 2024

Justin and Hailey Bieber married in 2018. Despite the dubious circumstances and brevity of their engagement, they have remained married for six years and counting.

In 2024, they also welcomed their first child, Jack, into the world. This has not diminished the divorce rumors — only distracted from them.

However, Justin wants the world to know just how down bad he is for his gorgeous wife.

everyone as usual: they’re getting divorced



meanwhile justin and hailey as usual: pic.twitter.com/95WSGK3BJw — ???? (@getusedto1t) January 1, 2025

On New Year’s Day 2025, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram Story to share thirst traps of Hailey alongside his besotted caption.

“Um. Goin anywhere with u bb,” he wrote with an attempt at coherence. (We all have our moments)

Justin followed that moment of raw thirst with a simple: “Happy new year.”

Hailey Bieber attends the opening event of Tiffany & Co.’s new store in Omotesando on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Is this actually debunking divorce rumors?

As you can see in one of the Instagram photos that Hailey shared below, she also wanted everyone to see how gorgeous she looks.

(Also … was there an In-N-Out catered New Year’s Eve party or is Hailey just really, really enthusiastic over the polarizing fast food chain?)

But it was her husband who declared his love (and thirst) to the world on his Story post.

Listen, at this point, there’s no compelling evidence that Hailey and Justin are divorcing. A lot of fans question if they should be married, and that combines with the two not putting on a full-time marital performance on social media. The result? Breakup rumors.

However, that doesn’t mean that the Biebs gushing over how much he loves his very gorgeous wife truly debunks anything.

We have all seen very divorced men post thirsty comments under their ex’s photos. Not even just divorced men, either. Remember how Tristan Thompson used to do this to Khloe Kardashian, right on the heels of his numerous cheating scandals?

Hailey Bieber attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

What is causing the rumors?

As we mentioned, a lot of people have had doubts about the Bieber marriage from day one. From before that, actually. But there is more to it than that.

Justin and Hailey have had messy moments. When those play out in public without a publicity team countering the message with staged dates and photoshoots, people talk.

Additionally, Justin’s mental health seems to contribute at times. But his mental and emotional state is not a byproduct of his relationship.