Wicked Movie Reviews: Does Broadway Adaption Hit the Right Notes?

It’s the moment all music theater majors have been waiting for:

The big screen adaptation of Wicked is now playing across the country.

Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elpahaba, Wicked tells the story of the Witch of the West — before she became, well, wicked.

It’s a prequel to the Wizard of Oz.

Cynthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande in Wicked. (Giles Keyte /© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)

But is it worth seeing? Is it worthy of all the hype? What are movie critics saying about the film?

We’ve compiled some of the most helpful, insightful and revealing reviews all in one place: Right here, right now, on this very celebrity gossip website.

Scroll down to read them!

Wicked has finally made it to the big screen! (Universal Picture)

How do I love the film of the hit stage musical, let me count the ways, starting with the way Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande set the screen ablaze as frenemy witches and sets, costumes and songs to die for. Seeing this joyous eruption once is not enough. — Peter Travers, ABC News

This is a sumptuous and unsubtle treat grounded in Erivo’s graceful and subtle performance. When she defies gravity, she lifts us with her, and we lean forward to the next chapter. — Movie Mom

“Wicked” is the most entertaining film of the year and the most dazzling live-action Hollywood musical since “Chicago.” To put it in the kind of lingo used in Oz, I pronuncify it magnifical. — Wall Street Journal

Cynthia Erivo’s impassioned performance is the most real thing in the artificial Oz of Jon M. Chu’s CGI-heavy ‘Wicked.’ — Metro Weekly (Washington DC)

Ariana Grande is simply a wonder in the film version of Wicked. (Universal Pictures)

There’s no denying that some people will be very, very happy with this. Others might find themselves wondering how something can be magical and meh at the same time. — The List

Erivo and Grande deliver amazing performances in their respective roles as Elphaba and Galinda, capturing their characters’ many facets and singing their hearts out. In terms of musical adaptations, Wicked exceeds all expectations. — 411 Mania

Erivo brings a strong sense of dignity to Elphaba, while Grande proves she’s got comedic chops to go with those golden pipes. Jon M. Chu reaches new heights with this dazzling, vivid, and surprisingly heartfelt movie musical. — FlixChatter Film Blog

Though the run time may seem excessive (two hours and 40 minutes?!), it is a testament to Chu and his team’s care that each musical number is carefully built up and celebrated with elaborate set pieces. — Little White Lies

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the “Wicked” New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

I did not care much for Wicked: Part One—I’m desperately tired of movies being one half of one movie, particularly when said movie has a run time of 160 minutes—but Ariana Grande delivers one of the best performances of the year as Glinda. — The Bulwark

Radiant with combustible chemistry, Grande and Erivo play off each other with the testy flair of Olympic-class fencers. — Chicago Daily Herald

Wicked isn’t really the vehicle to ponder deeper existential questions about the true nature of evil… It does, however, hit more than a few sweet spots for fellow misfits who see themselves in either Glinda or Elphaba. — Globe and Mail

[Director John] Chu takes a stab at making a blockbuster for our times, one that doesn’t shy away from contending with the darkness of contemporary politics and society. Though Chu doesn’t always hit the mark, Wicked consistently dazzles. — Salon.com