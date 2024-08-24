Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively On Baby #5: Are They Ready For Another?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have Baby #5 any time soon?

This summer, Deadpool & Wolverine made over $1 billion, becoming the most successful R-rated film release of all time.

Blake Lively’s controversial film, It Ends With Us, has also released. Blake’s own controversial interview choices have overshadowed the already-polarizing film, though it has been a commercial success with $250 million at the box office.

With all of that and their four existing children, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively apparently haven’t had time to work towards Baby #5.

When will Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have Baby #5?

According to a new report by OK! Magazine, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are too busy for Baby #5 just yet.

“So the two of them barely have a moment of downtime, let alone the bandwidth to plan around the best baby-making schedule,” an inside source described of the gorgeous power couple.

“They do a great job with the PR and presenting this image that they’re joined at the hip,” the insider admitted. “But,” the source then claimed, “that’s because they’re brilliant with their timing.”

There are many perks to being extremely successful actors. However, the entertainment industry has downsides that don’t always go away, even for the upper echelons.

Their schedules have been all over the place. While they’ve visibly supported each other at their respective premieres, filming and promoting projects can take people away from their families for weeks or months at a time.

That’s why so many celebrity divorces blame scheduling and time part. Sure, it’s a convenient excuse, but it’s often true. You spend half of a year on film sets and suddenly you and your spouse fall out of sync.

How many kids to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share 9-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez, 4-year-old Betty, and 1-and-a-half-year-old Olin, whom they welcomed in February 2023.

Obviously, people of their means have ample resources for growing their family.

It is increasingly common for celebrity couples to welcome a child via a gestational surrogate. Sometimes, this is a choice for couples who struggle with fertility or who suffer serious pregnancy complications. But it is also a luxurious option to pay someone else to endure the agony of childbirth.

It is possible that Blake and Ryan are avoiding this option due to ethical concerns.

But it’s also entirely possible that there’s a lack of interest, there. Maybe there’s no rush for Baby #5.

Having four children can be overwhelming, even when their kids have a godparent like Taylor Swift and other celebrity entertainers like Hugh Jackman.

She’s not having a hot (gossip) girl summer?

Making Baby #5 may be the furthest thing from Blake Lively’s mind at the moment. After feud rumors emerged from the set of It Ends With Us, the film’s launch has been beset by a PR nightmare.

People have brought up weird interview moments when Blake Lively seemed to lash out at journalists. Old interviews where she dropped the T-slur when referring to transgender women have circulated on social media.

Honestly, this may be the most botched film launch since the Don’t Worry Darling troubles. Still, it’s hard to say whether it’s hurt ticket sales for the already controversial film.