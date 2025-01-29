Cheryl Hines ‘Wants Out’ of Marriage to RFK Jr: Divorce Rumors, Explained

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Before she married into one of America’s most famous families, Cheryl Hines endured a difficult divorce. Could she be headed that way again?

Cheryl, of course, is a longtime veteran of Hollywood who’s best known for her work on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Since 2014, she has been the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the controversial politician who was recently chosen by President Trump to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

That marital status may soon change, as RFK Jr. himself has suggested that a separation might be in the best interest of Cheryl’s public image.

And now that he’s been caught having an alleged relationship with another woman, the tide could very much be changing on their relationship. In fact, word is, Cheryl wants OUT of her marriage desperately.

Cheryl Hines introduces her husband Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a press conference on October 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Cheryl Hines’ Divorce: Her First Marriage to Paul Young Ended Rather Quickly

In 2002 Cheryl married talent agent Paul Young. While Cheryl often refers to Larry David as her “first husband” because of their TV marriage, Paul is the first man she legally married.

Their time together was a happy one: The two welcomed a daughter, Catherine Rose Young, who was born in 2004. All seemed well.

Then, in 2010, after eight years of marriage, Cheryl and Paul amicably decided to call it quits. The reason was never given, but they assured their fans that they’d be pals moving forward.

“They will remain extremely close friends and will raise their daughter together,” reps for the former couple said in a statement.

And they were true to their word. Paul ended up serving as producer on Hines’ new show, This Close.

And if that weren’t enough, Paul, along with Larry and RFK JR. were all front row when Cheryl got a star on Hollywood Boulevard in 2014.

So, not a messy divorce by any means.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Cheryl Hines attend the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” season 9 premiere at SVA Theater on September 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cheryl’s Relationship With Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: How It Began

In December of 2011, Cheryl’s Curb co-star Larry David introduced her to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was then working as an environmental lawyer.

The couple announced their engagement in April of 2014, and they married in August of the same year.

By all accounts, their marriage is a happy and healthy one. But being married to a man who’s known for courting controversy has presented some challenges for Cheryl.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Cheryl Hines attend the 2018 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights’ Ripple Of Hope Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on December 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

A Separation From RFK Jr. Was On The Table To ‘Protect’ Her

For example, in 2022, when Kennedy made a statement comparing CDC vaccine mandates to the policies of Nazi Germany, Cheryl spoke out against the remark.

“My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues…” she tweeted.

“The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attend Barron & Tessa Hilton Host GODDESS Art Show on April 28, 2022 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The backlash over Kennedy’s comments was so severe that he suggested a fake separation in order to protect Cheryl’s career.

“I saw how it was affecting her life, and I said to her, ‘We should just announce that we are separated,’ so that you can have some distance from me,” RFK Jr. told The New York Times (via Variety).

“We wouldn’t really be doing anything, we would just — I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time where my statements and my decisions were impacting her.”

The couple decided that such drastic action would not be necessary, and they remained happily married.

Until…

RFK Jr.’s Alleged Relationship With Magazine Writer Puts Marriage Into Question

In September 2024, a political reporter working for New York Magazine was placed on leave after admitting a personal relationship with a subject of some of her reporting.

The magazine said in a statement that correspondent Olivia Nuzzi had violated its standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures by engaging in a relationship with a “former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign” while reporting on the election.

You guessed it — they’re talking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The relationship has been categorized as “personal,” but in a statement of her own, Olivia was quick to squash any rumor that they had an affair.

“Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal,” she said in a statement on Thursday night. “During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source.”

Nuzzi insisted: “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York Mag.”

Cheryl has yet to release a statement on the matter. But insiders close to her are suggesting that the clock on her marriage is running out. Cheryl Hines could be divorced again very soon!

Cheryl Hines ‘Wants Out’ of Marriage to RFK Jr.: Ready for Divorce

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines listen as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the annual Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Jerry Oppenheimer, author of two Kennedy books, reported that Cheryl’s friends think she is going to end the ten-year marriage after being “blindsided” by the affair.

“She’s thoroughly embarrassed and furious about his adulterous actions and they believe she wants out,” he wrote.

“The guy is a serial philanderer and she knew that coming in,” shared a separate source to Page Six, who believes she’ll likely leave him any day.

But it’s not just his affair that’s driving Cheryl away. It’s his newfound friendship with Trump.

“She knew she was getting in with a Kennedy who are known for being infamous womanizers,” says a source. “But she never signed up to be a member of Trump World!”

Messy, messy, messy!