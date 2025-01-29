Meghan Markle Suffers Another Career Setback as Prince Harry Plots Return to UK: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For Meghan Markle, 2025 began on a hopeful note.

Meghan returned to Instagram on the first of the year, and shortly thereafter, she announced an exciting new project:

As part of her ongoing deal with Netflix, Meghan would star in her own cooking and lifestyle show.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

The series had already been filmed, and its premiere date was set for January 15. Alas, life had other plans.

The Los Angeles wildfires forced Meghan to postpone the show, which is now slated to debut in March.

And now it appears that another of the duchess’ media projects has been placed on hold.

Meghan Markle Suffers Yet Another Professional Setback

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 09, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Meghan’s first podcast was canceled by Spotify after just one season.

According to a new report from Hello! magazine, Meghan has started production on a new podcast, using the same “Archetypes” title.

Unfortunately, it seems that that project — which was part of Meghan’s new deal with Lemonada Media– has been delayed indefinitely due to the wildfires.

All of this comes at a time when Harry appears to be laying groundwork that would enable his family to return to the UK.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Are the Sussexes Bound For London?

As we previously reported, Harry recently settled his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers for an undisclosed sum.

It was a major victory for Harry, who has been waging his war against obtrusive tabloids for several years now.

More important than the payout was the precedent set by this decision, as media outlets will certainly now think twice before invading Harry and Meghan’s privacy.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Hello! sees the win as part of Harry’s “personal mission to bring his family back to the UK.”

It’s not hard to see how the one-two punch of career setbacks and wildfires might have left the Sussexes eager to decamp from Southern California.

But Harry will likely need to clear several more hurdles before he’s able to move his wife and two young children overseas.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

For starters, he would need to figure out some sort of security detail. The palace won’t provide protection, and the courts recently ruled that Harry cannot legally hire police officers to serve as bodyguards.

It sounds like a simple enough situation to sort out, but the dispute has been going on for years.

And then, of course, Harry would need to convince Meghan that moving back to London would be the right move.

That probably won’t be a very easy sell, as life in the UK wasn’t exactly pleasant for her the last time.

Despite rumors to the contrary, we’re sure that Harry and Meghan intend to remain married. But they may soon have to deal with some tough questions about their future.