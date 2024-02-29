Larry David Pays Moving Tribute to Richard Lewis

As previously and sadly reported, Richard Lewis died on Tuesday of a heart attack.

The beloved comedian — who announced last April he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and was retiring from stand-up comedy — was 76 years old.

The tragic news was confirmed this week by Lewis’ publicist, who said in part of his statement:

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

Larry David and Richard Lewis attend ATAS Presents An Evening With “Curb Your Enthusiasm on November 9, 2005 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Now, meanwhile, one of the late actor’s best friends and closest colleagues had paid tribute to Lewis.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” Larry David said on Thursday in a statement shared on the Curb Your Enthusiasm Instagram page.

“He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Lewis played a fictionalized version of himself throughout the entirety of the aforementioned HBO series, most recently appearing on Season 12.

Richard Lewis with Larry David at an AFC Lifetime event in 2018. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

Elsewhere, other members of the Curb Your Enthusiasm cast have also spoken out about Richard Lewis. To wit:

Cheryl Hines said: “He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him. In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me. To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift. I love you Richard. You will be missed.”

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Susie Essman, who played Susie Green, the wife of David’s best friend and manager on the show, called Lewis an “original brilliant voice that cannot be replaced, adding:

“I was lucky to call him a friend. He made me laugh and he was one of the most supportive and kindest people I’ve ever known.”

Richard Lewis with his wife Joyce Lapinsky at a HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images))

Added Jaime Lee Curtis, who starred opposite Lewis on the sitcom Anything But Love:

“I’m weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard.”

Ben Stiller wrote on social media:

“I never met a kinder, more empathetic comedy genius. He was so funny. And deep. As a stand-up he was really iconic in the ’70s. Cool, funny, self deprecating and hip. He was a friend to my parents and the whole Stiller family.”

Richard Lewis on stage hosting an award show in 2015. ( (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

We’ll give the final words here to Lewis, however.

In 2021, upon returning to Curb Your Enthusiasm after various health struggles and multiple surgeries, he told Variety:

“I’ve devoted my life to comedy and my sobriety the last almost 27 years. I’m overwhelmed with joy right now.

“I never learned how to keep joy in my head for more than a minute, but I’m breaking all records for my life today.”