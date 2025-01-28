Caroline Kennedy Blasts RFK Jr. as ‘Predator,’ Drug Addict Ahead of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Caroline Kennedy — the only living child of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy — has dedicated her life to public service.

And she’s now using her platform to expose the dark past of her controversial cousin, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

RFK Jr. is President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services, and his confirmation hearing is set to begin on Wednesday.

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr. sits in a meeting with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Capitol Hill on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump’s nominees for his incoming administration continue to meet with senators on Capitol Hill, weeks before his inauguration. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

But Caroline just lobbed a verbal grenade that could blow up Robert’s chances of being appointed before the hearing even gets underway.

Caroline Kennedy Urges Senators Not to Confirm RFK Jr.

In an open letter to senators that she read aloud in a video, Caroline began by excoriating her cousin for a lack of “government, financial, management or medical experience,” which she said “alone should be disqualifying” for a powerful administrative role.

“But he has personal qualities related to this job, which, for me, pose even greater concern,” she continued, explaining that she only remained quiet for this long because of her job as the US ambassador to Australia under the Biden administration.

“I did not comment, not only because I was serving in a government position as United States Ambassador to Australia, but because I have never wanted to speak publicly about my family members and their challenges,” said Caroline (she resigned from her post in November).

“But now that Bobby has been nominated by President Trump to be Secretary of Health and Human Services — a position that would put him in charge of the health of the American people — I feel an obligation to speak out,” she continued.

“I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together. It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.

“I watched his younger brothers and cousins follow him down the path of drug addiction. His basement, his garage his dorm room were always the center of the action where drugs were available.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services walks to a meeting with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Caroline added that Robert was “able to attract others through the strength of his personality” and his “willingness to break the rules.

“He enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks,” Caroline alleged. “It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence.”

A Last-Minute Game Changer?

No single claim made by Caroline would be enough to prevent tomorrow’s hearing from taking place.

Caroline Kennedy attends Grand Central Terminal 100th Anniversary Celebration at Grand Central Terminal on February 1, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

But the portrait she paints of her cousin as an unstable and deeply troubled man might be enough to sway senators who already had doubts about Robert.

In addition to Caroline’s surprise remarks, The New York Post has published a scathing editorial urging senators not to confirm RFK Jr.

The paper slams Kennedy as a “radical left lunatic” and alleges that he would be “hazardous” to the health of all Americans.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.