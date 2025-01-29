Anna Kournikova Uses Wheelchair During Rare Public Outing

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anna Kournikova was out and about in a wheelchair over the weekend.

There was a time when Anna Kournikova was a frequent hot topic. A household name.

Back when Brad Pitt was the #1 crush in America (a sentiment that has not aged well), people were thirsting for her nearly as much.

These days, sightings of the tennis legend are few and far between. Her latest public appearance was a rare treat.

Anna Kournikova of Russia in action during her Ladies Invitational doubles match against Anne Hobbs and Samantha Smith of Great Britain on Day Eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2010. (Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Anna Kournikova has been using a wheelchair

Over the weekend, Anna Kournikova and a friend went out and about in Miami.

The 43-year-old tennis star was making use of a wheelchair, with some apparent assistance from her friend.

Kournikova’s 5-year-old daughter, Mary, walked alongside her. So, too, did 7-year-old Lucy.

Hello magazine published the photos of Anna Kournikova’s outing.

One interesting detail of the sports champion was what appears to be an orthopedic boot on one foot.

Did she undergo surgery? Did she receive an injury on her foot? Either way, it looks like she’s in recovery, and making use of the boot and wheelchair while her body heals.

Anna Kournikova arrives at the BAFTA Brits To Watch event held at the Belasco Theatre on July 9, 2011. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Yes, she has kids (three of them)

Speaking of people who were extremely famous heartthrobs 25 years ago, Anna Kournikova’s partner is Enrique Iglesias.

The two began dating back in 2001. Still, they clearly did not rush into relationship milestones.

In December 2017, Kournikova and Iglesias welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy. Then, in January 2020, they welcomed Mary.

Iglesias was filming his “Escape” music video when he met Kournikova. It was one of those moments where a simple alignment of schedules and activities changed the course of someone’s life forever.

“[The ‘Escape’ music video changed my life] in ways that I didn’t even think about,” he recalled to People.

“When we met — although she came from the sports world — we kind of got each other,” Iglesias shared. “We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger.”

Anna Kournikova during Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day Tennis Festival. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Why is Anna Kournikova using a wheelchair?

Fans do not really know. Though Anna Kournikova does have social media, she tends to use it for photos — especially family pictures.

Someone recovering from foot surgery, as we noted, might use a wheelchair and other mobility aids during recovery. The same is true of someone with a recent foot injury. (Not to mention that some foot injuries also require surgery)

Until Kournikova herself opts to disclose what’s up with her foot, we likely won’t know. And she has no obligation to share anything of the sort. It is simply not our business.